In other words, it was a typical morning in the Trump era. As Republicans buckle down to defend him in the next phase of the impeachment process, they have made clear that there is almost no malfeasance on Trump’s part they will not countenance and no betrayal of his office they will not excuse.

What makes their own moral complicity even more profound is that this didn’t come as some sort of surprise.

It’s not as though Republicans suddenly found themselves with a president who turned out to be mentally unbalanced, as petty and vindictive as a five-year-old, and more corrupt than anyone who has occupied his office. They knew exactly who he was.

Not only that, a great many of them tried to warn the country and their own party that if Trump became president, it would be a disaster.

They were right. Yet today, the best that can be said of nearly any of them (with an exception or two) is that they try to remain silent in the face of Trump’s misdeeds, ducking into elevators to avoid answering questions about the president they support. And some have become his most passionate defenders, eagerly explaining why the very pathologies they warned about are in fact strengths, and that the man they described as a monster is in fact a hero.

Let’s remind ourselves of what they said back in 2016 when Trump was in the process of seizing control of their party:

There are conservative pundits and activists who flip-flopped on Trump as well. To take just one vivid example, longtime right-wing activist Brent Bozell wrote in early 2016, “Trump might be the greatest charlatan of all.” But in a recent book entitled “Unmasked: Big Media’s War Against Trump,” Bozell writes about finally meeting the great man: “His intelligence was clearly evident. But so was there a thoroughly unexpected — dare I say it? — humility and graciousness...Trump was about the most charismatic man I ever met.”

To be sure, a few Republican elected officials called out Trump and have maintained their criticism, most notably Sen. Mitt Romney, who gave a speech in 2016 in which he said, “Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are as worthless as a degree from Trump University.” But what’s notable is not so much the fact that so many went from Trump critic to Trump advocate. Some did it out of ambition and some did it out of self-preservation; they understand that in Trump’s Republican Party there is no longer any room for principle.

No, what jumps out when you look back at the comments from 2016 is how right the Republican critics who would later line up behind Trump were about him. They proclaimed him immoral, a pathological liar, a narcissist and a demagogue. They warned that his fanboy obsequiousness toward Vladimir Putin would warp American foreign policy. They called him ignorant, unserious, and unworthy of the Oval Office. All of that has been proven beyond any doubt.

And when they attacked Trump, they were making an implicit argument about themselves. I am not like him, they wanted us to believe. If I were given power, I would wield it with honor, dignity, and integrity.

Trump then gave them a test, a chance to demonstrate whether that was true. And they failed.

