In caucus cycles since 2004, only three candidates who were first in the November Iowa Poll — [Bill] Clinton, [Barack] Obama and Mike Huckabee — won their party’s caucus a few months later. The three other candidates who went on to win the caucus had not yet captured the lead in November, and sometimes trailed by large margins. Ted Cruz was in third place in October 2016, and John Kerry was in third in November 2004. Rick Santorum was tied for sixth in November 2011.

Of the candidates who have won the Iowa caucuses, two surged in December: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) in December 2015 and former senator Rick Santorum in December 2011. If you, as I did, seemed to remember really late surges, you might be surprised that the only one matching that description was Howard Dean, the former Vermont governor, who popped up in January 2004. In other words, if a candidate isn’t on the upswing now or by next month, the caucuses are unlikely to go well for them in February. At this point, Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., is plainly surging, as is Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), although at a much lower level.

The Register warns, “One factor that might make a late surge more difficult this cycle: The race is more stratified at this point than most. After Buttigieg comes a tight pack of [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren at 16% and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, both at 15%. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is at 6%. Everyone else is at 3% or under.”

You can point to ground organization, retail political skills and sufficient (not necessarily the most) money when handicapping the race. Another way to think of it, however, is to see the big hurdle voters would need to get over to choose a particular candidate.

For most voters, Buttigieg’s question is unanswerable at this point: Will he be able to win over African American voters in South Carolina and beyond? Voters can guess, but for contests that precede South Carolina (and Nevada, to some extent), they don’t have real evidence. He’s a work in progress with African American voters. As for Iowa voters, Buttigieg seems to be hitting a sweet spot and garnering big crowds and favorable local coverage. If we don’t see someone else break through in December, he could come in well ahead of some much better-known candidates.

For Biden, voters may want to know, Is he sharp enough? His core group of supporters hasn’t lost confidence, but he is having trouble satisfying skeptics, so his numbers are not increasing as yet. His chance for a surge is, therefore, low.

Warren’s problem is plain: Did she blow it with Medicare-for-all, veering too far left? Her implementation plan did not do much to calm nervous voters who want, more than anything, to beat President Trump. Moreover, her fierce on-message style and remarkable repetition may leave voters feeling like they saw-that-heard-that. She has been on the decline in Iowa for a few weeks. If she cannot figure out how to enliven her message and reassure voters obsessed with electability, the one-time front-runner may be disappointed with the results.

Sanders has been rising since his heart attack, but the question remains: Are there enough voters in the democratic-socialist camp for him to win? The conventional wisdom that Warren and Sanders divvy up a finite group of voters, preventing either from breaking out, may be correct in this case.

Klobuchar’s rise may be prompting Iowa voters to say to themselves, I like her, but can she really win this over all these bigger names? Voters there might well give her a first-round caucus vote to see if she can get over the 15-percent hump, and if she doesn’t, then decamp to another candidate for the second and final round. Showing these voters that she is pulling in big money and moving in polls — projecting confidence and progress — may be more critical for Klobuchar than for any other candidate.

There’s one more candidate who I would not count out until we get through December: Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). Voters may ask, Do I now understand who she is? Her ups and downs in the polls may have scared off voters who want to go with someone who can win, but along the way (judging from the Liberty and Justice dinner in Iowa and the most recent debate), she finally hit her stride, giving impassioned and confident performances that show her deep concern about some core issues. Voters who appreciate her rhetorical panache may be rooting for a general-election debate in which she pummels Trump. If I had to pick a late bloomer, along with Klobuchar, I would watch Harris.

