We saw Laura Cooper from the Defense Department effortlessly demolish the notion that Ukraine did not know it was being squeezed. She pegged the date in July at which inquiries about the unreleased aid started coming in. She reiterated the aid was on hold, according to the Office of Management and Budget, on orders from the White House.

AD

AD

Thursday brought us the joy of watching Fiona Hill obliterate the loony Republican conspiracy theories and attest that it was “not credible at all” that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was “oblivious” to the widely known use of “Burisma” as shorthand for a political investigation into the Bidens. She ambushed Republicans, using their questions as jumping-off points to unfurl even more damaging testimony. In her clipped British accent she dubbed Sondland’s mission a “domestic political errand.” Not to be outdone, Ukraine embassy political counselor David Holmes gave a deadpan and meticulous description of the infamous lunch on July 26, when he overheard President Trump pressing Sondland on whether the “investigations” would be undertaken. Holmes likewise demolished the canard that there was any doubt that “Burisma” meant the Bidens.

Collectively, the public servants’ professionalism, poise, self-control (imagine being badgered by Reps. Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and company for hours) and patriotism were thrilling to see. They collectively delivered a fitting rebuke to all the “deep state” smears from trolling Republicans. Immigrants Hill and Vindman reaffirmed that what makes America great is immigrants who come here to be loyal Americans and, in some cases, devote themselves to public service.

The witnesses were guided ably by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who somehow resisted (medication? Zen meditation?) the urge to muzzle misbehaving Republicans, and who provided factually rich and stirring summaries (perhaps the House should edit these together, buy ad time and broadcast his greatest hits). We learned plenty about Trump’s impeachable conduct, not to mention about Ukraine-U.S. policy, the quality of our public servants, the operation of a House that can conduct effective oversight despite its minority, and, sadly, the moral and intellectual vacuity of the Republican Party.

For all this we can say, thank you for your service and well done, ladies and gentlemen.

Read more:

AD