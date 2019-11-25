The federal investigation into two associates of Rudolph W. Giuliani is exploring a wide range of potential crimes — including wire fraud and failure to register as a foreign agent — as prosecutors dig into the pair’s interactions with the president’s personal lawyer and the main pro-Trump super PAC, according to people familiar with the investigation.Giuliani’s dealings with the two men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, are being investigated by federal prosecutors at the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan. That office has already filed campaign finance charges against Parnas and Fruman, accusing them of conspiracy and making false statements to the Federal Election Commission.According to people familiar with the ongoing case, investigators are scrutinizing Giuliani’s consulting business and eyeing donations made to America First Action, the main pro-Trump super PAC set up by his advisers and allies after his election, as well as its affiliated nonprofit group.As part of the probe, federal prosecutors are examining a raft of other potential crimes, including destruction or alteration of documents, aiding and abetting federal crimes and foreign nationals contributing to U.S. candidates, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.
If Rudy doesn’t wind up behind bars when this whole thing is over, it’ll be a miracle.
* Nicholas Fandos reports that Democrats aren’t waiting around on impeachment:
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee plan to deliver a report soon after Thanksgiving making the case for impeaching President Trump, the chairman said on Monday, moving quickly to escalate what he called “urgent” evidence of wrongdoing by the president.Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the Intelligence Committee chairman, wrote in a letter to colleagues that after two months of inquiry amid consistent stonewalling by Mr. Trump, his panel has uncovered “massive amounts of evidence” pointing to misconduct and “corrupt intent” by the president.The evidence will be detailed in a report being drafted for public release and transmittal to the House Judiciary Committee shortly after lawmakers return from their holiday break, Mr. Schiff wrote. The Judiciary panel is expected to promptly draft and debate articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump based on its findings.
Make sure you talk about this with your uncle at Thanksgiving!
* Walter Shaub lays out 40 dangerous things Republicans have now given future presidents permission to do.
* Aaron Rupar explains how Republican senators are pushing Russian disinformation on the U.S. public.
* Mehdi Hasan argues that Michael Bloomberg’s views on foreign policy make him a perfect candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.
* James Downie suggests some of the ways Bloomberg could use the money he’ll drop on a presidential campaign more productively.
* David Ignatius has damning behind-the-scenes details on the firing of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.
* Ishaan Tharoor looks at how extreme Stephen Miller’s views really are.
* M. Granger Morgan explains how the Trump administration EPA is harming Americans’ health.
* And Will Bunch argues that the GOP has turned itself into an authoritarian cult.