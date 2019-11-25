The case for optimism about this prospect is summed up in a new piece from political scientist Lee Drutman. As he notes, many ingredients that preceded previous periods of major reform -- particularly during the Progressive Era, leading into the New Deal -- are present at this moment.
This includes everything from soaring inequality, to a sense that our politics is fundamentally failing in the face of new configurations of wealth and economic power, to a level of ferment that suggests pent-up potential for as-yet-unpredictable change:
When future historians look back on the 2010s, they will observe three larger trends that paved the way for a new era of reform by clearing away the old consensus: a loss of faith in “neoliberal” economics, the breakdown of white male-dominated social and cultural hierarchies, and the collapse of the “normal” political process.The financial crisis of 2008-09 and the decades-long stagnation of middle-class wages shattered the neoliberal faith that loosely regulated markets naturally bring widespread prosperity. In the last decade, leaders in both parties have turned (rhetorically, at least) against the global trade and financial system, mouthing the frustrations of voters.The new tech giants now wield a kind of power as the central nodes of commerce and information that we haven’t seen since the railroads of the Gilded Age. For most Americans, the economy feels unfair. Capitalism has lost its luster, particularly for younger Americans. As in the Progressive Era, corporate domination and corruption are widely agreed to be a problem.
As Drutman notes, “the history of American democratic reform has been on balance progressive," and in each previous era, “reformers achieved at least some of their goals”:
As with each era of reform, we’ll get some things right and some things wrong. We’ll overcorrect for some past mistakes, and make some new ones. But democracy isn’t something to perfect or solve. It’s a continuing, improbable experiment in self-governance, of devilish scale and complexity. We’re still learning.
I’d like to add to this the idea that ambitious and deep structural democratic reform has now become an absolutely central component of any future Democratic Party agenda.
There are many reasons for this, as I recount in my book on this topic: The Democratic Party learned a terrible lesson from having gotten caught napping in 2010, when the GOP takeover of state legislatures across the country unleashed a spate of voter suppression tactics and extreme partisan gerrymanders whose damage is still being felt today.
Add to that the escalation of “asymmetric constitutional hardball,” in which Republican norm-shredding and the employment of a range of nakedly anti-democratic tactics far outpaced anything on the Democratic side, especially during Barack Obama’s presidency (see Garland, Merrick).
All this has, of course, culminated in the Donald Trump presidency, which has seen many elected Republicans function basically as accomplices in Trump’s corruption, including actively contributing to his unchecked profiteering off the presidency and helping him get away with extorting a foreign power while soliciting more outside interference in the next election.
Trump, indeed, has escalated the anti-democratic tactics while simultaneously operating according to the premise that the political opposition is fundamentally illegitimate. He’s concocted a fusion of illiberal populism with counter-majoritarian tactics that has taken minority rule to a whole new level of toxicity.
The result on the Democratic side has been a deepening consensus that major, far reaching reform is essential, and probably inevitable. You see this in many forms.
To wit, the first big bill House Democrats passed in this Congress was a remarkably ambitious political reform package. Some of the presidential candidates are offering far-reaching proposals to rein in future Trump-like corruption of the executive branch.
Then there are the ramped-up efforts to win back ground in the states for the express purpose of beating back voter suppression and extreme gerrymanders, as well as the successful installation of independent redistricting commissions in multiple states.
And you also see many of the Democratic presidential candidates championing major proposals such as Supreme Court reform and eliminating the Senate legislative filibuster and the electoral college.
You might argue that such proposals are unrealistic, in that enacting them will be an extreme challenge. But they reflect a different kind of realism, really: A conviction that major reform is necessary to preserve any hope of a liberal democratic future worth looking forward to, which means that it will probably be attempted with great vigor before long.
This is a period of deep ferment, so it’s hard to predict how much of this will shake out, and intense battles lie ahead. But whatever it ends up looking like, it’s hard to imagine that we won’t enter a period of far-reaching reform soon enough.