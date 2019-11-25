CHUCK TODD:

Let me give you one example because it’s one that a lot of Republicans are hanging their hat on, that if there is one piece of evidence you have not been able to surface, it is direct — it is this idea that the president — when did he order that the aid, itself, was to be withheld as a quid pro quo. You only have Gordon Sondland saying that it was the meeting. …

REP. ADAM SCHIFF: Chuck, let’s look at this. First, they hung their hat on there’s no evidence of a quid pro quo. Then there was overwhelming evidence of a quid pro quo. Now, some are hanging their hat on, well, what’s your evidence that the president withheld the military aid. The president’s own chief of staff has admitted they withheld the military aid to get this investigation, this crazy DNC server investigation, which is part of a Russian disinformation campaign. The president’s own chief of staff. I mean, they seem to be saying unless Donald Trump writes out, “I bribed Ukraine,” the evidence will be insufficient. What every juror is told, and I don’t think that the Senate is different than a jury here, at least it shouldn’t be, is they don’t leave their common sense at the door. There was no plausible explanation but one, and that was the president wanted this leverage to get Ukraine to do his political dirty work. …

CHUCK TODD:

And one last thing, on the Senate trial, is one of the reasons you’re not going to fight to try to — in the courts right now for Bolton is that you believe — there’s this theory that’s been on, I think, Talking Points Memo, a liberal news organization, Josh Marshall. There’s a legal theory running around that it’s a lot easier to get the chief justice to compel [former national security adviser] John Bolton to testify at a Senate trial than it would be waiting around to get him to Congress. Do you buy into that theory?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF:

I think that may very well be true. Now, people like John Bolton, whose deputies had the courage to come in and testify, are going to have to answer one day why they saved what they knew for a book rather than tell the country when the country needed to know. But I do think that when it comes to documents and witnesses, that if it comes to a trial, and again we’re getting far down the road here, that the chief justice will have to make a decision on requests for witnesses and documents. And, and so, I don’t envy that job for the chief justice.