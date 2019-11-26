* Erica Werner and Felicia Sonmez report that impeachment is ramping up:

House Democrats on Tuesday took steps forward in their impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions, with the judiciary panel scheduling its first hearing and the budget panel releasing a report alleging the White House broke the law by withholding money from Ukraine.
The moves show the impeachment process quickly advancing beyond the hearings held by the House Intelligence Committee this month to proceedings that could lead to a formal vote on impeachment.
The House Judiciary Committee hearing Dec. 4 is a crucial step in this process, as that panel has the power to draft the articles of impeachment against Trump.

I predict that the president will call it a witch hunt.

* Rosalind Helderman, Devlin Barrett, Matt Zapotosky, and Tom Hamburger report that for Rudy Giuliani, it’s all about the benjamins:

When Rudolph W. Giuliani went to Madrid in August to confer with a top aide to the Ukrainian president and press for political investigations sought by President Trump, he also met with a previously unidentified client with very different interests.
While in Spain, Giuliani stayed at a historic estate belonging to Venezuelan energy executive Alejandro Betancourt López, who had hired Trump’s personal attorney to help him contend with an investigation by the Justice Department into alleged money laundering and bribery, according to people familiar with the situation.
A month later, Giuliani was one of several lawyers representing Betancourt in Washington. The lawyers met with the chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division and other government attorneys to argue that the wealthy Venezuelan should not face criminal charges as part of a $1.2 billion money-laundering case filed in Florida last year, said the people, who, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

I guess this is Rudy’s business now; once people realized he knows nothing about terrorism and security, they just hire him to wield influence in the Trump administration.

* Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report that Trump is getting impeachment advice from the odious and incompetent Mark Penn, which is good news for Trump’s opponents.

* A good point from Steve Benen: At today’s presser, not only did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggest the 2016-Crowdstrike conspiracy theory merits examination; he deliberately squandered an opportunity to set the record straight by pointing out what nonsense it is.

* The progressive website Data for Progress puts out a new polling memo urging Democrats to campaign aggressively on letting government negotiate the prices of drugs, explaining how they can win the argument with Republicans and Big Pharma over it.