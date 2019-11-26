House Democrats on Tuesday took steps forward in their impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s actions, with the judiciary panel scheduling its first hearing and the budget panel releasing a report alleging the White House broke the law by withholding money from Ukraine.

The moves show the impeachment process quickly advancing beyond the hearings held by the House Intelligence Committee this month to proceedings that could lead to a formal vote on impeachment.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing Dec. 4 is a crucial step in this process, as that panel has the power to draft the articles of impeachment against Trump.