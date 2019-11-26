* Jeremy Herb, Manu Raju, and Sara Murray report that the Trump administration officially froze military aid to Ukraine the same day of Trump’s call with President Zelensky.
* Erica Werner reports that a career official has testified to the impeachment inquiry that two budget officials resigned while protesting that freeze on military aid. This will continue to resonate.
* Sam Berger explains in depth why the hold on aid was illegal.
* Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey report that Trump is getting impeachment advice from the odious and incompetent Mark Penn, which is good news for Trump’s opponents.
* A good point from Steve Benen: At today’s presser, not only did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggest the 2016-Crowdstrike conspiracy theory merits examination; he deliberately squandered an opportunity to set the record straight by pointing out what nonsense it is.
* Ian Millhiser explains how Brett Kavanaugh is laying the groundwork to allow the Supreme Court to nullify huge swaths of progressive legislation like the Clean Air Act and solidify Republican rule.
* Harry Litman explains why the Supreme Court might let Trump keep his tax returns secret beyond 2020.
* Helaine Olen examines health-care sharing ministries, a way some religious people get around the need for insurance, but not always to their benefit.
* The progressive website Data for Progress puts out a new polling memo urging Democrats to campaign aggressively on letting government negotiate the prices of drugs, explaining how they can win the argument with Republicans and Big Pharma over it.
* Perry Bacon Jr. examines what it will take for the black left to stand in the way of Joe Biden getting the Democratic nomination.
* Jonathan Guyer looks at how the Egyptian government is cracking down on the press.
* And AJ Vicens reports that while Mitch McConnell fights against increased funding for election administration, voting systems in his home state of Kentucky are on the verge of collapse.