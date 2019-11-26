To make matters even less certain, 21 percent are undecided, and even among those with a preference, 53 percent say they could change their minds. Interestingly, by a 54-percent-to-32-percent margin, Democrats favor building on the Affordable Care Act rather than moving on to Medicare-for-all.

Consider what will happen before the primary on Feb. 11. We will have at least two more debates (for which many previous competitors will not qualify). Impeachment proceedings could be underway or even completed. (The Senate trial may necessitate the extended absence from the trail of the senators in the field.) A number of candidates may drop out. Fourth quarter fundraising numbers will be out. And, of course, the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 will be over.

There is one more wild card: If Trump is newly vulnerable and faces a legitimate challenge in his primary, independents may choose to vote in that contest in hopes of toppling him. Conversely, if Trump has not been affected within his own party (i.e., the New Hampshire primary’s outcome is not in doubt), those independents will likely cast ballots in the Democratic primary. In 2016, Sanders carried 52 percent of Democrats but 73 percent of independents, who made up 40 percent of the primary electorate. What we do not know is whether the independents who show up in 2020 will be those Sanders voters from 2016 or instead be more conservative voters who have voted Republican in the past. (Among the latter, moderates plainly have a leg up.)

While the poll contains generally positive news for Sanders, one cannot help but notice the difference a year makes. The New York Times reports that “the magic of his 2016 New Hampshire effort hasn’t fully returned.” In other words: “The crowds here are smaller, key endorsers remain on the sidelines and his supporters, after three years of stewing about what many believed to have been a rigged primary contest, are wondering why he’s not doing better.” (He also had a major campaign staff shakeup In September.)

Sure, as the Times put it, “New Hampshire is as close to a must-win state as Mr. Sanders has,” but the same is true of Warren. If she does not win either Iowa or New Hampshire, where will she be able to win? At the very least, she will need to come in ahead of one or more of the top candidates in order to convince voters she is still in the fight.

New Hampshire voters will be the last people to acknowledge Iowa voters will affect their decisions, but realistically, a strong finish by, say, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), or a weak one from one of the top four contenders, may change the pool of viable candidates from which voters will make their final choices.

In sum, given the closeness of the polls and the multiple moving parts, no one rightly can claim the “front-runner” mantle. What we do know is that New Hampshire may be the last stand for candidates who had disappointing results in Iowa and lack appeal among nonwhite voters, who will make up a greater share of the electorate in Nevada, South Carolina and Super Tuesday.

