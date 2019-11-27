Democrats seem to be coming to their senses, realizing that Medicare-for-all would be a weight around their necks in the general election;

We have magnificent public servants such as Marie Yovanovitch and Fiona Hill who exemplify the public virtues on which a free and decent society believes;

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) shows how you can be conservative and denounce the scoundrels who now dominate the Republican Party;

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) is conducting an informative and dignified set of public hearings;

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) selected Schiff for the assignment and has reiterated the constitutional obligations of lawmakers to restrain a lawless president;

District and appeals courts, on issues like President Trump’s financial records, Donald McGahn’s testimony and the emoluments clause, have restrained executive power and conducted mini-seminars in constitutional law for the public and the media;

Former Navy secretary Richard V. Spencer, Adm. William H. McCraven (Ret.), Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden (Ret.) and other former military officers have denounced Trump’s unconstitutional conduct and defended the military’s honor code;

CNN’s Jake Tapper has emphatically and consistently called out Trumpian lies, setting an example for other TV news hosts;

Shepard Smith left Fox Non-News and denounced the scourge of propaganda masquerading as news;

The whistleblower, without whom we likely would never have discovered Trump’s grotesque and egregious misconduct, courageously stepped forward;

The Bulwark, the finest and most amusing center-right online outlet, has served as a lifeline for anti-Trump Republicans and Democrats alike;

Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker and Ashley Parker, the first all-female moderating team of a presidential-primary debate, set the gold standard for future debates;

The voters of Kentucky and Louisiana elected Democratic governors, reaffirming that red states are not lost causes; and