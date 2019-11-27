* Julia Ainsley and Jacob Soboroff report that the Trump administration was hoping to separate way more children from their parents than they ended up being able to:
The internal watchdog for the Department of Homeland Security found that the Trump administration anticipated it would separate 26,000 children if the "zero tolerance" policy of 2018 had been allowed to continue, and that the agency knew it lacked the technology to track and reunite children with their parents.Officials at Customs and Border Protection, the DHS agency responsible for separating families under the May-June 2018 policy, estimated in May of that year that it would separate more than 26,000 children by September, according to the report from the DHS Office of Inspector General, released publicly on Wednesday. After mounting pressure, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the policy on June 20, 2018.
Pure evil.
* Heather Vogell reports that Trump reported different occupancy rates for Trump Tower to his lender and to tax authorities, in a seeming attempt to pay lower taxes while appearing to be a better loan risk. This is called “fraud.”
* William Saletan has a smart piece showing how the news that Trump knew about the whistleblower complaint blows up his defenses.
* Ronald Brownstein examines what history can tell us about how the impeachment inquiry will play politically.
* Kevin Kruse looks back and how Richard Nixon’s defenders fared to give Trump’s advocates a hint of where they’ll end up.
* Niraj Warikoo reports that ICE created a fake university, enticed foreign students with legal student visas to apply to it, took their money, then arrested and deported them.
* Isaac Stanley-Becker and Tony Romm report on how a photoshopped tweet from someone opposing Warren shows how the 2020 campaigns will struggle to deal with misinformation.
* And Amanda Marcotte explains why Trump’s lie about a “War on Thanksgiving” is so rancid.