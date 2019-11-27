On Sunday, I flew down to Columbia, S.C., in anticipation of a Monday morning interview with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). Turned out, we were both scheduled to be on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation” with the Rev. Al Sharpton from the same television studio Sunday night. Of all the questions I had prepared to ask Harris in our podcast interview, none was more important than the one from my husband, who volunteered on her launch in January. It was about our Thanksgiving turkey.