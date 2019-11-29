Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post (Ann Te/The Washington Post)By Ann Telnaes closeAnn TelnaesEditorial cartoonistEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowEditorial cartoonistNovember 29, 2019 at 2:22 PM ESTToo many Americans get their news from only one source: social media.See more from Ann Telnaes:Is Giuliani toast?Mulvaney covers up the stenchThe Stephen Miller effectADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy