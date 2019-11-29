The big selling point for “The Irishman,” the melancholy Martin Scorsese mob epic that arrived on Netflix on Wednesday, is the men: De Niro and Pacino, together again, playing alleged mob hit man Frank Sheeran and vanished union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and grinning at you from the cover of GQ! Joe Pesci, setting aside jazz to play mob boss Russell Bufalino and to show Hollywood just what the industry wasted by consigning him to broad supporting roles!

Sure. Fine. Whatever. The real story of “The Irishman” is that of the deteriorating relationship between Frank and his daughter Peggy (Lucy Gallina as a child, Anna Paquin as an adult). In an early scene, Frank stomps off to the corner grocery, Peggy in tow, after his wife (Aleksa Palladino) informs him that the owner shoved Peggy when she misbehaved. In front of his daughter, Frank drags the man out to the curb and stomps him, shattering his fingers. He intends it as a show of paternal loyalty and fatherly protectiveness. For Peggy, it’s a defining moment: The beating shows Peggy what her father truly is.

As Frank’s involvement with Bufalino and Hoffa deepens, both men try to win over Peggy, who is repulsed by Bufalino and drawn to Hoffa’s vision of dignity for working men. And when Buffalino sets Frank up to kill Hoffa, Peggy is the one person who immediately intuits her father’s involvement and makes the moral choice to cut him off forever. The climax of “The Irishman” isn’t the murder. It’s a scene where an aged Frank leaves his nursing home on crutches to queue at the bank where Peggy works, hoping she’ll talk to him if he approaches her at her teller’s window.

To judge Peggy’s role by the number of minutes she spends on screen or by counting the words she utters is to miss the point. She’s the moral center of “The Irishman,” the person who is watching these men along with those of us in the audience, and passing the judgment that makes clear where Scorsese stands on a lifetime’s worth of charismatic crooks. A scene in which she stands up and tells Frank and Russell and the lot of them what scoundrels they are would be bad filmmaking and bad feminism. Scorsese’s greatest expression of trust in Peggy is to give the look of disgust in her eyes more moral weight than all the men’s words and actions.

“Ford v Ferrari” is a zippier movie with lower stakes, and as a result, the judgment meted out by the film’s near-lone woman is less fateful. The film follows car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) as they try to build a Ford car that can win the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Ford, breaking Ferrari’s implacable hold on the contest and on the automotive imagination. “Ford v Ferrari” is a delight, and it’s about a lot of things, including America’s mid-century industrial might and the ability of large bureaucracies to accommodate talented but eccentric individuals. But most of all, it’s a story about men getting in their own and each other’s ways.

That’s never clearer than in a scene where Shelby and Miles end up brawling in the street in front of Miles’s bungalow. Rather than try to break up the fight, Miles’s wife Mollie (Caitriona Balfe) takes a comfortable seat and settles down to enjoy herself while our two lovable — but in this moment idiotic — heroes try to tear each other apart. Both Shelby and Miles are a little bit right and a little bit wrong, but “Ford v Ferrari” doesn’t side with either one of them; rather, the movie aligns itself with Mollie’s amusement and mild exasperation.

Is Mollie a true main character? Is her role in the movie as significant as that of any man, and is she given a major arc? No, on all three counts, and once again, it doesn’t matter. “Ford v Ferrari” is a movie about men and masculinity, and it is far more interesting for director James Mangold to ask the audience to share Mollie’s perspective on these subjects than it would have been to shoehorn her into the main story.

When the movies of 2019 and the work they offered women are tallied, the numbers will inevitably be miserable: These counts should continue, if only to offer that grim reminder. But as 2020 rolls around, let’s resolve to remember that they’re where a conversation about equality in Hollywood should start, not where it should end. Giving a woman work and lines is one thing. Showing the audience that you trust her is quite another.

