Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif.), who was indicted on campaign finance charges last summer, said Monday that he will plead guilty to one count of misusing campaign funds.
Hunter had previously pleaded not guilty. A plea hearing is set for 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday in California, according to the U.S. District Court filing.
“As most folks know, my trial was set for January 22,” Hunter said in an interview with San Diego-based TV station KUSI. “That’s not going to happen now. Tomorrow, on Tuesday, I’m going to change my plea to guilty. I think it’s important not to have a public trial for three reasons. And those three reasons are my kids.”

If only his kids had told him not to steal campaign funds.

The Supreme Court heard its first Second Amendment case in a decade Monday, but there were indications that the justices may no longer think they have a case to decide.
The controversy involves now-rescinded restrictions unique to New York City about whether citizens who have a license to keep a gun in their homes may transport them to firing ranges outside of the city or to a second home in the state.
After the Supreme Court took the case to decide whether those restrictions violated the constitutional right to keep and bear arms, the city got rid of them, and the state of New York passed a law that would keep them from being reenacted.

They may punt on this one and declare it moot, but there will be others, and there are probably five votes to say the Founding Fathers wanted to make sure your city couldn’t keep you from owning a hundred AR-15s.

* The Trump campaign has announced that it will refuse to give credentials to reporters from Bloomberg News, because they’re allegedly “biased.”

* Natasha Bertrand reports that the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee investigated the 2016-Ukraine conspiracy theory Trump keeps pushing, and found nothing. Reminder: This theory is absolutely central to the Senate GOP defense of Trump at the coming impeachment trial.