Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-Calif.), who was indicted on campaign finance charges last summer, said Monday that he will plead guilty to one count of misusing campaign funds.

Hunter had previously pleaded not guilty. A plea hearing is set for 10 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday in California, according to the U.S. District Court filing.

“As most folks know, my trial was set for January 22,” Hunter said in an interview with San Diego-based TV station KUSI. “That’s not going to happen now. Tomorrow, on Tuesday, I’m going to change my plea to guilty. I think it’s important not to have a public trial for three reasons. And those three reasons are my kids.”