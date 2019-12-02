CHUCK TODD: What’s the criticism of your campaign so far that’s resonated the most with you? That you think, “You know what? That’s fair. I’m trying to change”?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think it would always be nice to get in more money, and we have. You know, they’re always saying, “Oh, you haven’t raised as much money as some of these other guys.” Well, I’m not as well known. Since the last debate, we’ve taken over $2 million in at one instance, online, from regular people, in six days. So, we are expanding. We’re opening more offices in Iowa. We’re more — opening more offices and adding staff in New Hampshire and in the other early states. And that’s because the momentum’s on our side. And I’m never going to be able to compete with two billionaires. That is true. I’m not going to be able to buy this 30 some million dollar ad buy.

TODD: You seem particularly insulted by Bloomberg’s entry . . .

KLOBUCHAR: Well, it is more about money in politics for me. I have admiration for the work that he’s done, but I don’t buy this argument that you get in because you say, “Oh, everyone else sucks.” I just don’t. I think we have strong candidates. I don’t think that any of the polling or the numbers show that people are dissatisfied with all their candidates. They’re just trying to pick the right one. So, my case is to make that it’s me. I’m the one from the beginning that has set that path that you look people in the eyes, you tell them the truth, that no, we’re not going to give free college to everyone, but we’re going to match our economy with the jobs and the education system that we have. I’m the one that is the only one on the stage that didn’t get on that bill for kicking people off their current health insurance in four years.