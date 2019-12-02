On “Meet the Press,” she made clear that she is not the richest candidate, but she has little patience with late entrants trying to buy their way into contention:
CHUCK TODD: What’s the criticism of your campaign so far that’s resonated the most with you? That you think, “You know what? That’s fair. I’m trying to change”?KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think it would always be nice to get in more money, and we have. You know, they’re always saying, “Oh, you haven’t raised as much money as some of these other guys.” Well, I’m not as well known. Since the last debate, we’ve taken over $2 million in at one instance, online, from regular people, in six days. So, we are expanding. We’re opening more offices in Iowa. We’re more — opening more offices and adding staff in New Hampshire and in the other early states. And that’s because the momentum’s on our side. And I’m never going to be able to compete with two billionaires. That is true. I’m not going to be able to buy this 30 some million dollar ad buy.TODD: You seem particularly insulted by Bloomberg’s entry . . .KLOBUCHAR: Well, it is more about money in politics for me. I have admiration for the work that he’s done, but I don’t buy this argument that you get in because you say, “Oh, everyone else sucks.” I just don’t. I think we have strong candidates. I don’t think that any of the polling or the numbers show that people are dissatisfied with all their candidates. They’re just trying to pick the right one. So, my case is to make that it’s me. I’m the one from the beginning that has set that path that you look people in the eyes, you tell them the truth, that no, we’re not going to give free college to everyone, but we’re going to match our economy with the jobs and the education system that we have. I’m the one that is the only one on the stage that didn’t get on that bill for kicking people off their current health insurance in four years.
On CNN, she reminded viewers she was working hard but also not allowing herself to get knocked off course by the Twitterverse and far-left members of her party:
DANA BASH: So, as someone who just started to gain traction, will you be at a disadvantage because of this trial?KLOBUCHAR: I meet whatever obstacle is put in front of me. And this is more than an obstacle. It’s my constitutional obligation. But I have many people that are going to be out there for me if I can’t leave for a few weeks. That includes my husband and daughter, who are excellent campaigners. But it also includes all of our endorsers. I have more endorsers of elected and former . . . . I just picked up the mayor of Fertile, Dana, Fertile, population 362. She could be out there for me. The governor of Minnesota has already been down in Iowa. He’s an incredible campaigner, lieutenant governor, highest-ranking American Indian elected in the country. . . .BASH: Okay. Let’s turn to some issues in the 2020 race. A big debate on the campaign trail this week has been about four-year college. You do not support free four-year college, I should say. . . .KLOBUCHAR: Yes, but, in fact, I have had this position from the very beginning at the CNN town hall, in which I made very clear -- and I made my mark with this position.But I would have done a different kind of ad that might have brought some people with me more.And that is this. Let us look at our economic needs and match them to our education system. And that means making it easier and more affordable for kids to go to college by doubling Pell Grants. That also means making loan repayments much easier. . . . I think it’s a talking point for our economy. And let me explain why. We’re not going to have a shortage of MBAs or CEOs. We’re going to have a shortage of plumbers in the next 10 years. We’re going to have 74,000 openings for electricians. We’re going to have over a million openings for home health-care workers.The way you approach this is by saying, let’s make it easier for people to afford school. Let’s try to direct people into the areas we know we’re going to have jobs. And let’s respect the dignity of work. For those jobs that don’t pay as well, let’s make sure people have access to child care and retirement, higher minimum wage, making it easier to organize unions. That is a different message than just a negative message.
Asked about her new line that “We can’t afford to screw this up,” Klobuchar explained that, “if Donald Trump gets elected, shame on us. I mean that we need to bring our party together and bring with us independents and moderate Republicans, just like I have done in all my races.” She continued, “What I’m saying is, we need to put someone at the head of the ticket that can actually bring people with us. And I am the only one on that debate stage that has led a ticket over and over again where I have brought in suburbs, rural areas and urban areas in a big, big way. And every time I have led a ticket, we flip the statehouse in my state.” She argued that “I can do the same nationally. I think that matters. I think that experience of winning and knowing how to build that coalition matters. And that is the argument I’m going to keep making.”
On health care, Klobuchar made clear she is not repeating the mistakes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in attaching herself to Medicare-for-all just as Democratic voters are wisely thinking ahead to electability and how the nominee would be characterized in the general election:
BASH: Just really briefly, your plan is — is not on automatic Medicare-for-all, like you said, but allows people to buy into a public option. It’s similar to Vice President Biden’s plan. He says his plan would cover 97 percent of Americans, which means 10 million Americans would still be left without insurance. Yes or no, would your plan also leave millions of Americans with no health insurance?KLOBUCHAR: What my plan would do is cover millions more Americans than where we are right now. And we have to start somewhere. And the other thing that I think gets lost in that argument is that it would make health care more affordable for everyone, because, when you have a nonprofit public option, it brings down premiums for everyone.BASH: But some people — millions of people would not have insurance still.KLOBUCHAR: Immediately, not everyone would be covered, but they would have a much better ability to buy in and to get insurance and to get covered that they — that they don’t have now. I can’t force everyone to be covered, but it would give them a much bigger option. And in addition to that, we must take on the pharmaceutical prices, something that has gotten lost in this debate, which I don’t really think is real, Dana. I don’t think it’s real, because you have got major leaders in our own party that have problems for Medicare-for-all. But what is real is, people need more help with mental health care, long-term care insurance, taking on Alzheimer’s, and taking on pharma prices. Those are the things we should be focusing on, on the debate.
Klobuchar has embraced her no-nonsense image of someone willing to tell constituents “no.” She has developed an unusual signature move, namely debunk the pie-in-the-sky proposals of the staunch progressives, undaunted by their arguments that she is not thinking “big enough.” If Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) do not win the nomination, much of the credit should go to Klobuchar, who has effectively grabbed the party by the lapels and told its members to “Snap out of it!”
If she or another electable moderate gets the nomination, the party will be in her debt. She is doing her best to make certain Democrats do not “screw this up.”
