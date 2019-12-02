TODD: According to The New York Times a couple of weeks ago, U.S. senators were briefed, after Fiona Hill’s testimony, that actually this entire effort to frame Ukraine for the Russian meddling of 2016, of which you just made this case that they’ve done it, that actually this is an effort of Russian propaganda, that this is a Russian intelligence propaganda campaign in order to get people like you to say these things about Ukraine. They’re trying to frame Ukraine.

You apparently were briefed about this in the United State Senate by intelligence officials. Are you at all concerned you’re doing Russian intelligence work here?

KENNEDY: I was not briefed.

TODD: You didn’t attend that briefing?

KENNEDY: And listen.

TODD: You didn’t attend the briefing on that? OK.

KENNEDY: I wasn’t briefed.