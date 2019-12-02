TODD: They’re trying to frame Ukraine. You apparently were briefed about this in the United States Senate by intelligence officials. Are you at all concerned you’re doing Russian intelligence work here?

KENNEDY: I was not briefed. . . .

I wasn’t briefed. Dr. Hill is entitled to her opinion. But when the Economist magazine --

TODD: When does opinion, when does opinion become fact? Does 17 intelligence services saying it, does every Western intelligence ally saying Russia did this? I’m just sort of confused, at what point is it no longer an opinion for you?

KENNEDY: I don’t think it’s an opinion. I think it’s a fact.