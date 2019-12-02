Buttigieg has taken to the airwaves to blast other candidates — he doesn’t say who but we can guess it’s Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — for making public colleges and universities “free even for the kids of millionaires.” Just in case his ad wasn’t clear enough, his spokeswoman Lis Smith said on Twitter, “If you think that a worker who didn’t go to college should pay for college for a CEO’s kid, then @PeteButtigieg isn’t your candidate.”

In other words, Buttigieg is taking popular anger at the wealthiest and using it to fight an expansion of the government social safety net. The “millionaires shouldn’t get a freebie” line is a bit of homespun wisdom, the sort of thing that’s meant to appeal to the same crowd who believes we should work hard for what we get. But, in reality, that sentiment undercuts aid for millions of Americans while allowing the truly wealthy class to continue to hoard their privilege.

Buttigieg’s college plan would ensure students who come from households with an income of less than $100,000 could attend a public institution of higher learning tuition free. Those from homes where the income is between $100,000 and $150,000 would still receive a discount on a sliding scale. As for the rest? They can pay up. It’s a decent plan, though anything that increases paperwork probably won’t get as many lower-income people to enroll in college as hoped. But it ignores a fundamental reality: In the United States, when we means-test a benefit, we have a distressing tendency as a nation not to defend it, to think of people who need help as “takers” and to let the benefit be watered down over time.

If you doubt this, consider how many social welfare programs have been under sustained attack from the Trump administration, while universal benefits such as Social Security for older Americans have remained untouched. Why? Because even Republicans know touching Social Security will trigger an uprising among seniors. Those seniors are not defending Warren Buffett’s right to receive his monthly stipend. Rather, they are reflecting the fact that if everyone isn’t eligible for a check, no matter how wealthy, it will slowly but surely erode support from the program. Buttigieg himself knows this: When he released a long-term care proposal last week, he made sure to include a universal $90-a-day benefit for seniors who need assistance with the tasks of daily living, There is an income-based waiting period, but eventually anyone can collect, no matter their level of wealth.

Do the wealthy attend public colleges? Surely some do, but it seems unlikely that a family who can easily afford, say, prestigious Amherst College (tuition and fees: $56,426) will change its ways because the local institution of higher education is suddenly tuition free. The City University of New York did not charge tuition till the mid-1970s and it was not, I assure you, a prized admissions “get” for those listed in the Social Register. It was, however, valued by families like my own, because it’s where my father and millions of others got their degrees as first-generation college students.

At Slate, Jordan Weissmann speculated — likely accurately — that Buttigieg’s opposition to tuition-free college is less about the occasional rich student as it is about making sure the upper middle class doesn’t get a new entitlement. So why not come out and say that? Well, here’s one thought: As housing, health-care and education costs have risen, people who see themselves as solidly middle class and even the upper middle class can also plausibly need a helping hand sometimes.

Replace the word “millionaire” with “families earning more than $100,000” — and some higher-earning households might decide this tuition-free college thing isn’t such a bad idea, after all. They could come to view it as a sort of insurance policy, something they’d like to have in their back pocket to combat the increasing financial insecurity in their lives. They might, in fact, come to decide their financial interests are best served by candidates promoting it with no income restrictions whatsoever. Those candidates do not include Pete Buttigieg. No wonder he’s opted for tricks.

