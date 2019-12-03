The resulting outrage was loud enough to prompt a rare, on-the-record response from the network. “We condemn the rhetoric by the guest on Lou Dobbs Tonight,” said Gary Schreier, Fox Business Network’s senior vice president of programming, in a statement. “This episode was a repeat which has now been pulled from all future airings.” The network signaled that it wouldn’t invite Farrell back on the air. (Fox News and Fox Business are both part of Fox News Media.)

Good organizations avoid repeating their mistakes. By that standard, Fox Business has work to do. On Monday night’s edition of “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” the host chatted with retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor about a recently announced alliance between Soros and billionaire donor Charles Koch to fund a think tank — the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft — with the mission of supporting diplomacy over war in U.S. foreign policy.

Asked to comment on the partnership, Macgregor complimented the men but said they were late to the game, considering that “President Trump has got us on that glide path, we’re headed in the right direction.”

Then he brought “Lou Dobbs Tonight” right back to October 2018. “The problem is that Mr. Soros, in particular, has funded or helped fund these massive migrations out of Central America. Both of them support open borders. Mr. Soros helps to fund antifa here inside the United States,” said Macgregor. “These two men are effectively sharing responsibility for the massive criminality pouring into the United States from Mexico and the war in Mexico that no one wants to talk about.”

Though the hatred dates back centuries, it has found modern harbor at Fox Business, as this blog has noted before. Just last month, guest commentator Joe diGenova — also on Dobbs’ program — said Soros “controls a very large part of the career Foreign Service at the United States State Department.” DiGenova went on: “George Soros wants to run Ukraine and he’s doing everything he can, to use every lever of the United States government to make that happen — for business interests, not for good government."

Soros’s Open Society Foundations petitioned Fox to ban diGenova from its airwaves in a letter — hardly an extravagant request considering that the network took the same step regarding Farrell. A spokesman for the OSF says it has not heard back from the network.

Integrity is a dangerous thing in the corridors of Fox. By condemning Farrell’s remarks last year, it went on record about a form of hatred popular on the certain parts of the Internet. That it hasn’t met this standard in subsequent iterations corroborates comments by Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz in October 2018. (Gertz is married to a writer in The Post’s Opinions section.) Noting that the network had been trashing Soros for years, Gertz observed, "The difference, I think … is the timing — the fact that they got caught with this rhetoric coming in the wake of an anti-Semitic massacre.”

