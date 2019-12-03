* Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey report that a North Dakota company that Trump had been touting was just awarded a $400 million contract to build his border wall.
* Will Bunch argues that the right precedent to understand Trump’s impeachment isn’t Watergate, it’s Reagan’s Iran-Contra scandal.
* Ron Brownstein looks at how the Obama coalition, which fueled past Democratic primary victories, isn’t coalescing behind any particular Democrat, leaving this primary unusually unsettled.
* Jonathan Capehart has a nice defense of Pete Buttigieg against some unfair criticism about how he described the struggles black people and gay people face.
* Jennifer Rubin argues that Democrats should slow down impeachment until they can get testimony from the likes of Mike Pompeo and Rick Perry.
* Joan Walsh looks at how Democrats successfully beat Republicans in an air war on abortion in the 2019 election in Virginia.
* And Francisco Toro reports on a study showing that giving people free money benefited everyone in their communities, even the people who didn’t get the money.