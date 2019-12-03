I wrote a single column in spring 2019 that touched on Ambassador Yovanovitch and more broadly on the US embassy in Kyiv and its difficult relationship with Ukrainian prosecutors. That column accurately reported:

1.) That in 2018 a GOP House committee chairman sent an official letter to the State Department recommending Yovanovitch be recalled. I posted a copy of the document and State confirmed it received the letter.

2.) That the US embassy had funded a civil society group known as the AntiCorruption Action Centre along with George Soros' foundation and others and later sent a letter in April 2016 pressing Ukraine prosecutors not to investigate the group. I posted that letter. And George Kent recently testified he signed and sent the letter.

3.) That US and Ukraine officials were engaged in a dispute over certain prosecutions on Ukraine soil involving anti-corruption activists. Prosecutor General Lutsenko claimed on the record the ambassador gave him a list of citizens not to prosecute during a 2016 meeting. The State Department claimed that did not happen, calling it a fabrication. Both sides were quoted, including State officials who acknowledged they occasionally applied pressure on Ukrainian prosecutors not to pursue certain cases against Ukraine citizens deemed friendly to the US. George Kent recently confirmed several specific instances where such pressure was applied involving probes of people like [Vitalii] Shabunin, [Artem] Sytnyk, [Serhiy] Leschenko and [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine].

I took extensive time to get State’s side of the story and present it along with Ukraine’s stated concerns. That’s hardly a smear. It’s good journalism.