The years of service that Diaz and other undocumented immigrant housekeepers, cooks, landscapers, greenskeepers, waiters, bellhops, farm hands and caddies devoted to the Trump Organization have given them a remarkable vantage point into the unvarnished lives of the now-first family. They have seen poolside tantrums and holiday arguments. They’ve laughed with the in-laws and watched after the grandkids.Their recollections also show how Trump’s entrance into presidential politics — denouncing illegal immigrants as criminals and job-stealers — upended their lives and prompted some of them to publicly confront their former boss.
I’m sure if you asked a hundred MAGA fans about Trump employing undocumented workers, 99 would say “That’s cuz he’s so smart!”
* Tim Elfrink reports on Attorney General William Barr’s chilling speech in which he said that “communities” that fail to show the proper respect for police “might find themselves without the police protection they need,” which sounds a lot like a threat.
* Katie Mettler and Michael BriceSaddler report on the most preposterous lawsuit you’ll hear about this week: George Zimmerman is suing prosecutors and the family of Trayvon Martin, whom he killed.
* Deanna Paul and Hannah Knowles report on the second most preposterous lawsuit: Devin Nunes is suing CNN for $435 million for reporting a story that made him look bad.
* Jonathan Bernstein explains why Donald Trump’s weak approval ratings should have Republicans worried.
* Elizabeth Holzman argues that Democrats can widen the articles of impeachment while still keeping most of the focus on Ukraine.
* Heather Digby Parton points to a less visible way that impeachment is hurting Trump: It’s leading Trump to come unglued.
* Harold Pollack argues that if you want to reduce homelessness, one of the best things you can do is expand Medicaid.
* Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse explains why we need to shine a light on the special interest dark money that flows to the justices on the Supreme Court.
* Jamelle Bouie says that Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in Congress are turning their backs on organized labor.
* And Asawin Suebsaeng reports on the president’s strange obsession with a small society magazine called “Washington Life.”