Coons: Would you agree, as you said in your own opening, that understanding the Russian threat requires our also being clear that there is no evidence of Ukraine having interfered in our 2016 elections?

Hale: Yes, I do, Senator.

Coons: Have you seen any intelligence assessment or any open-source reporting that would support the idea that Ukraine interfered in our 2016 election?

Hale: I have seen nothing that is credible along those lines, sir.

Coons: Are you aware of any U.S. diplomat or executive branch official who is asserting publicly that Ukraine interfered in our 2016 elections?

Hale: Any diplomat?

Coons: Anyone other than President Trump.

Hale: That’s correct, sir.

Coons: So, if an American politician of either branch repeats this Russian disinformation effort, says falsely that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in our 2016 election, does that promote our diplomatic interests or our national security?

Hale: Well, it’s a free country, people can debate any ideas that they want, but our focus at the State Department has been, as it should be, on the proven Russian interference in the 2016 elections and plans to do so in 2020.

Coons: And would it be in the interests of securing our 2020 election to continue distracting the American public, American legislators, from that demonstrated Russian intent to interfere?

Hale: Well again, I said that I have seen no credible evidence about these allegations of Ukraine. So again, as foreign policy practitioners, our focus is not there, it is on the Russian problem.