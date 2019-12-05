The Post reports, “The ‘No Malarkey’ tour, which continues through Saturday, is intended as a show of stamina for Biden, 77, who has fallen behind in early state polls after some shaky debate performances and rising concerns about his strength as a candidate.” He is no longer the leader in Iowa but is one of four contenders within a few percentage points of one another. “Then, in stop after stop this week, Biden sought to pump new life into his campaign. He has told voters who braved freezing temperatures and icy roads that he is the most palatable option for a diverse coalition of Democrats, and that he is the best choice to woo Republicans and independents wary of President Trump,” the report continued. “His crowds have been small and low-key, a contrast to the more energetic events orchestrated by his competitors, but they present a chance, according to Biden’s team, to truly connect with voters in an intimate way that has long been his strong suit.”

Biden has survived and is now more critical of his rivals, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who he claims never got the scrutiny she deserved for her Medicare-for-all plan. (He might have added that she has not gotten many queries about her subsequent retreat from Medicare-for-all, either.) He has a few things going for him now that the candidates have dwindled.

AD

AD

First, no one in Iowa can honestly doubt who he is and what he stands for. He was never for Medicare-for-all; he wants to build on the Affordable Care Act. He is not an America First or an America Retreat proponent. Reporters talk a lot about authenticity but do not seem to grasp that, for many voters, all those gaffes and strange verbal journeys show how different he is from his opponents. He does not need to introduce himself to the African American community. He is comfortable in his own skin (maybe too comfortable?), which voters can sense. Even if they don’t love him, they trust him.

Second, Biden sure has lowered expectations in Iowa and New Hampshire. That is the flip side of losing one’s lead. He does not have to win or even come in second to keep going. Staying ahead of one or more of his rivals in these first two races likely will be good enough to keep him in the race through Super Tuesday when his national name recognition and support among nonwhite voters will pay off.

Finally, as Trump destroys one government institution after another, sending career civil servants into retirement and deforming the mission of Cabinet departments (Does anyone think the Environmental Protection Agency is looking out for your health and well-being?), it might dawn on voters that the next president will find the federal government in utter disarray. It surely is the case that the next president will have to rebuild our reputation internationally.

AD

AD

His recent ad makes the persuasive argument that it would be nice if foreign leaders didn’t laugh at the U.S. president:

The world is laughing at President Trump. They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.



We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

Under such circumstances, perhaps someone who knows everyone and every nook and cranny of government and every world leader would be useful.

This is not to say that Biden is the “front-runner,” but he has as good a chance as anyone to win the nomination. He and his team have figured out that Twitter and the rest of social media, not to mention national media outlets’ snarky 30-something reporters, don’t represent America. You would be foolish to count him out.

Read more:

AD