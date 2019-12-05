“CNN is the mother of fake news. It is the least trusted name,” reads the complaint. “CNN is eroding the fabric of America, proselytizing, sowing distrust and disharmony. It must be held accountable.” Toward that end, Nunes is asking for $435,350,000 in connection with a Nov. 22 piece by CNN’s Vicky Ward.

The story hit the news just after the House Intelligence Committee held a series of impeachment hearings on the efforts of Trump, Rudolph W. Giuliani and his associates to dig up dirt in Ukraine on former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Throughout those hearings, Nunes, the ranking Republican on the committee, sought to discredit the inquiry, not to mention the reporting of the mainstream media.

Against that backdrop, Ward reported that Lev Parnas, an associate of Giuliani under indictment for campaign finance violations, is prepared to testify about “meetings the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee had in Vienna last year with a former Ukrainian prosecutor [Viktor Shokin] to discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden.” That story was sourced to a lawyer representing Parnas.

In his lawsuit, Nunes cites some alleged problems with the story. One, Nunes reports that he didn’t go to Vienna or any other Austrian locale in 2018. Two, he says he has never met Shokin. Furthermore, the complaint makes the case that Parnas is an unreliable narrator who has spun shaky stories in the past, as documented in the media. “From all the evidence in its possession, CNN was well-aware that Parnas was a renowned liar, a fraudster, a hustler, an opportunist with delusions of grandeur, a man in financial in extremis laboring under the weight of a $500,000 civil judgment, and an indicted criminal defendant with a clear motive to lie,” argues the complaint. (Bolding added to highlight an important legal consideration.)

As a congressman, Nunes is what’s known in defamation law as a public figure. To prevail in such a case, Nunes needs to prove not that CNN acted negligently, but rather that it acted with “actual malice,” a standard that emerged from the 1964 Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan. To prove actual malice, a plaintiff needs to show that the news outlet either knew that it was publishing false information or that it proceeded with “reckless disregard” for the truth. It’s a hurdle placed at chest height to enable fearless reporting on government officials and — per a subsequent Supreme Court ruling — other people who seek the limelight.

“It is of the utmost consequence that the people should discuss the character and qualifications of candidates for their suffrages,” wrote Kansas Supreme Court Justice Rousseau Angelus Burch in 1908 — a comment cited by Justice William J. Brennan in the Times v. Sullivan ruling.

Reading through Nunes’s filing turns up little of the bombshell-level evidence he’d need to win, though there’s no telling what may turn up in discovery. What’s notable about the complaint, however, is that it’s not preposterous, unlike a number of complaints he has filed in 2019:

“He’s filing these lawsuits and threatening these lawsuits purely to try to chill speech about himself and matters of public interest,” said Ted Boutrous, an attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, before the filing of the CNN suit. Boutrous is representing McClatchy in its courtroom battle against Nunes.

Let’s pause on the Esquire piece. It alleges that Nunes has kept a “secret” about his family’s moving its dairy farm -- in which he has no stake or operational involvement -- to Iowa from California — even though Nunes’s “family dairy has been central to his identity and a feature of every major political profile written about him.” In his suit, Nunes denies that he has “a secret” and otherwise charges that Lizza “fabricated” the story line. If anything, the document does more to libel Lizza than Lizza ever did to Nunes: “Lizza stalked Plaintiff’s grammar-school aged nieces, behaved like a sex offender or pedophile cruising the local neighborhood for victims, frightened a family member to tears, and exploited a grieving mother.”

What emerges from the story and the lawsuit is that Nunes and his family didn’t like Lizza driving around in Sibley, Iowa, looking into their business; they didn’t like Lizza interviewing sources about their farm; they didn’t like Lizza finding out that the family requested that a journalist writing about their farm pointedly omit mention of Devin Nunes; and they didn’t like the allegation that the family farm had employed undocumented immigrants.

There are those who believe that a courtroom is the appropriate place to feud about alleged dairy secrets. “Kudos to Congressman Nunes for utilizing the court system to vindicate his reputation,” wrote defamation attorney Elizabeth Locke of Clare Locke LLP in an email (before the filing of the CNN suit). “In the United States, a defamation action that seeks monetary damages is the only remedy available to those who have been defamed. We should be celebrating, not disparaging, those who use the courts to resolve their disputes.”

And if Locke had her way, it would be easier for Nunes to prevail in his defamation actions. In an October discussion organized by the Heritage Foundation, Locke argued that the Times v. Sullivan ruling had spread a mind-set of immunity in U.S. newsrooms: “For the media, after having been told by their lawyers for so long that basically anything goes, it’s not surprising that journalism today and its standards have seriously eroded and basically anything goes,” said Locke, a defamation attorney who represented the University of Virginia official who successfully sued Rolling Stone magazine, among other noteworthy cases. (Disclosure: Locke represented a wealthy Republican donor in an action against Mother Jones, a case in which the wife of the Erik Wemple Blog was a defendant; the suit was thrown out.)

Lee Levine, a media defense attorney who stood up for Times v. Sullivan, decried lawsuits that aren’t intended to seek compensation for reputational damage but to “punish the press for speaking truth to power.” He said he wouldn’t be sitting at Heritage debating Times v. Sullivan if it hadn’t been for Trump’s campaign trail call in February 2016 to “open up” libel laws. (Disclosure: Levine’s firm, Ballard Spahr, represents The Post in several unrelated matters.)

At that time, a flood of analyses rushed to point out that a President Trump would lack the authority to reinterpret the First Amendment. In February of this year, however, Justice Clarence Thomas pitched a reconsideration of the actual-malice standard. The ruling in Times v. Sullivan, argued Thomas in a concurring opinion turning down an appeal of a defamation case, came out of history’s left field and didn’t originate in the thinking of the founders or early thought on the First Amendment. “We did not begin meddling in this area until 1964, nearly 175 years after the First Amendment was ratified. The States are perfectly capable of striking an acceptable balance between encouraging robust public discourse and providing a meaningful remedy for reputational harm. We should reconsider our jurisprudence in this area,” wrote Thomas.

According to defense lawyers for media outlets, excitement about an overturned Times v. Sullivan has started to leach into court filings. “I’ve seen a lot of it,” says Levine, noting that lawyers cite the “actual malice” standard in filings as a way of “preserving the issue” for possible future appeals. In an April memorandum for a defamation case stemming from a March 2018 New York Times story, attorney Barry Coburn of Coburn & Greenbaum PLLC wrote in a footnote, “So there is no doubt about our position, we respectfully submit that the time has come for the malice requirement in [Times v. Sullivan] to be reconsidered, for all of the reasons set forth by Justice Thomas … which we incorporate herein by reference. [Times v. Sullivan] was fashioned in whole cloth and in a sharp break from the common law and prior constitutional law,” argued Coburn.

However it was fashioned, Times v. Sullivan has been tremendously influential in the five-plus decades since it was issued. By declaring that public officials are fair game for aggressive coverage, it has molded an expectation that they will get just that. They might whine about the coverage, they might send nasty emails to editors, and they might craft fundraising appeals based on “media bias.” But they would stop short of filing nuisance suits for PR purposes.

A 1947 Supreme Court case, Craig v. Harney, rebuked a Texas judge who slapped journalists with a contempt of court conviction for coverage critical of his actions. “Judges are supposed to be men of fortitude,” wrote Justice Francis W. Murphy in a concurring opinion in the case, “able to thrive in a hardy climate.”

So are congressmen.

With his barrage of complaints, Nunes is threatening to overturn that governing culture. “I don’t think there’s any question that the tone the president has set … has legitimized in at least a large segment of the public official/public figure universe the tool of filing libel suits against your critics,” says Levine.

As for the idea that Times v. Sullivan has outfitted news outlets with an “anything goes” approach to their reporting: Please. There’s a great deal of evidence that the opposite is true — that news organizations, even with Times v. Sullivan in their back pockets, behave with caution when approaching powerful individuals. How many decades did it take the U.S. media to expose the alleged sexual harassment, abuse and assault of movie producer Harvey Weinstein? Investigative reporter Ronan Farrow recently published a book — “Catch and Kill” — documenting the internal obstacles he faced on the Weinstein story while at NBC News. (He published the story at the New Yorker, shortly after the New York Times published its own Weinstein exposé.)

How about Jeffrey Epstein? ABC News anchor Amy Robach, in a hot mic video surfaced last month by Project Veritas, spoke of how the network’s attempts to snare the story fell short of the network’s standards. Julie Brown, who did eventually break the story for the Miami Herald, tweeted:

One of the reasons I had trouble getting sources to cooperate with me on this story is that so many news outlets had bailed on the story that they were tired of talking to reporters who didn't do anything with it. I had to convince them that the Herald WAS going to print it. — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) November 5, 2019

It’s not just investigative work, either. News organizations have been hesitant to apply the “racist” descriptor to Trump despite all the evidence that was in existence even before the 2016 election. As for the president’s frequent lies, they often turn up in news reports as mere “falsehoods” or “inaccuracies.” Or not at all.

The problem isn’t that the media is too well-protected by the courts, as some would have you believe. It’s that the media doesn’t take full advantage of those protections,as fellows like Nunes fearit might.

