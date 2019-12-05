* My friends at the American Prospect have a great package of articles on what a Green New Deal could mean for our future.
* Julian Epstein explains how Democrats can win on impeachment even if Trump is acquitted in the Senate.
* Igor Bobic and Kevin Robillard report on how Trump keeps making Republicans’ lives more complicated by butting into Senate races.
* Eugene Scott says Attorney General Barr’s chilling remarks about police and black communities shows exactly what they were afraid of when it came to Trump.
* Mehdi Hasan has a great conversation with historian Kevin Kruse about what people aren’t getting about impeachment.
* Laurence Tribe argues persuasively that Democrats must focus on Trump’s pattern of corruption and abuses of power when drawing up articles.
* Helaine Olen says there’s a winning message just waiting for Democrats to use.
* Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou and Joe Weisenthal report on Elizabeth Warren’s critique of Michael Bloomberg’s presidential bid.
* Sarah Ellison goes inside the White House’s anti-impeachment spin factory.
* Salvador Rizzo assesses Pete Buttigieg’s claim that he cut the poverty rate for black residents of South Bend by half.
* Nancy Pelosi gives a deft response to the question of whether she hates Trump.
* And Kellyanne Conway, who lives in a 15,000 square foot house she paid $8 million for, explains why liberals are a bunch of elitists.