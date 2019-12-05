When a subsequent visit to Beijing to push for free trade ended in failure — allegedly because Trudeau insisted on “progressive” human rights provisions for which the Chinese had predictably little interest — China’s dismissive nickname for the prime minister, “Little Potato,” entered Canada’s political lexicon. You’re not supposed to say it in Parliament anymore.

And then there was his infamous 2018 visit to India: a mind-boggling comedy of errors that included everything from tasteless costumes to a snub on the tarmac to a convicted terrorist on the guest list.

Even meetings on Canadian soil seem to be a challenge, as when Trudeau famously upset President Trump by denouncing the White House’s steel and aluminum tariffs the moment the president left the 2018 Group of Seven summit in Charlevoix, Quebec. Trudeau’s motive wasn’t necessarily unsympathetic: Trump’s tariffs, and the thin “national security” pretext through which they were imposed, were widely unpopular. Yet the prime minister’s choice of language was needlessly smug and provocative. Grandly evoking Canada’s military service with the United States in “far-off lands and conflicts,” the prime minister declared the tariffs “insulting” and finished with a particularly cloying closer: “[We] Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

At the time, Trump was en route to Singapore for his first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a deeply historic event the entire Western alliance had vested interest in seeing succeed. Trudeau’s tone-deafness to the delicateness of the moment — as Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow put it, the president was “not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea” — resulted in a presidential tweet blasting Canada’s leader as “very dishonest & weak.”

And now, Trudeau has helped ruin yet another summit, this time a NATO gathering in Britain, where he was covertly caught expressing theatrical incredulity at the U.S. president. As was the case at the Quebec conference, the moment Trump was out of earshot (or so it seemed), the prime minister got loose with his language. He bemoaned the fact that Trump incorporates “a 40-minute press conference” into sit-downs with other heads of state, before mockingly adding that “you just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” in what he later claimed was a reference to the president’s surprise announcement that next year’s G-7 summit will be hosted at Camp David. In writing, Trudeau’s comments sound mild, but his bug-eyed delivery left little ambiguity about his feelings. Trump has predictably fired back, calling Trudeau — whom he amicably met with earlier that day — “two-faced.”

Trudeau is hardly alone among Western leaders in having to work with an American president he clearly doesn’t respect. “I don’t think anybody in Canada or around the world thinks that I have anything supportive to say, or anything but condemnation, for Donald Trump,” was his blunt reply to CTV’s Lisa LaFlamme in 2015 when asked if he would explicitly denounce the then-Republican candidate by name.

Yet the feeling doesn’t seem mutual. Despite the fact that his overtly urbane, ostentatiously progressive, self-proclaimed male feminist Canadian counterpart embodies a kind of arch version of what much of his base detests, Trump has routinely gone out of his way to let the world know he regards Trudeau quite fondly.

At a 2017 Group of 20 summit in Germany, Trump heaped praise on Trudeau, congratulating him for “doing a spectacular job in Canada,” before adding, “Everybody loves him, and they love him for a reason.” At a rally in Florida a few months later, Trump cut off boos at mentions of Trudeau’s name to remind the crowd, “No, I like him.”

Earlier this year, when Trudeau was ensnared in a shocking blackface scandal, Trump resisted the temptation to pile on, saying only that he was “surprised” and had been hoping he “wouldn’t be asked” about it. Even when asked for comment on this week’s hot-mic moment, Trump emphasized that, despite his prior words about Trudeau’s insincerity, he had found the prime minister to “be a very nice guy.”

In other words, it is not at all obvious that, at the purely personal level, Trump is the one who’s doing a worse job at managing the critical Canada-U.S. relationship.

A theory I’ve long held about Canadians is that we’re not actually as “polite” as we constantly tell ourselves, and that this constant self-flattery is the reason why. If you incessantly assert you possess an attribute, it removes a lot of the incentive to try and develop it.

Trudeau, who once obnoxiously told the United Nations, “We’re Canadian, and we’re here to help,” embodies this theory — a man so utterly convinced of his own inherent talents as a diplomat that he sees no reason to learn from the growing tally of international incidents his arrogance has helped provoke.

