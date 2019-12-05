Which raises a question: Will Democrats let their moderate members constrain them into making the articles too narrow? That would be a terrible outcome. Among other things, it would prevent Democrats from employing the powerful case we just heard against Trump from constitutional scholars to Democrats’ maximal advantage.

In recent days, it has become clear that the debate among Democrats over what the articles will contain might already be too limited.

Judging by what I’ve heard from Democrats, which dovetails with many news accounts, it appears the basic contours of the argument are over whether to include just two articles mainly focused on the Ukraine scandal, or to add a third that brings in obstruction of justice.

The first two are likely to prompt consensus among Democrats. The first would charge that Trump abused his power by using the weight of his office to corruptly extort Ukraine into announcing investigations that were solely designed to satisfy his various political needs — validating lies absolving Russia of 2016 electoral sabotage and smearing potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden.

That would likely include the conditioning of official acts — a White House meeting and hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid — to pressure Ukraine, and the enlistment of multiple Cabinet officials and top White House advisers in the scheme.

The second article would charge that Trump obstructed Congress’s efforts to learn the truth through maximal resistance to any and all subpoenas, and through blocking testimony from numerous figures who had first hand knowledge, among other things, of Trump’s decision to freeze the military aid to extort Ukraine.

Some Democrats, however, want a third article included, which would also charge Trump with obstruction of justice, based in part on the special counsel report, which documented numerous episodes of such obstruction, some of which were shockingly lawless.

But some moderates in difficult districts appear to oppose including this third article. As Politico reports, those moderates see peril in including anything from the special counsel report, because it smacks of relitigating 2016.

As one Democrat from a GOP-leaning district put it, “Activities from the 2016 election, I think, should be left to voters in the 2020 election.”

This would be a terrible mistake. It would squander an important advantage Democrats have right now.

One of the most powerful aspects of the case Democrats have built is that Trump is serially corrupt. He has abused his power again and again and again. He has repeatedly dangled official acts to solicit more foreign interference in the election after working extensively to coordinate with and benefit from the same last time around.

Trump enlisted large swaths of the government in carrying out this scheme (the State Department, budget officials) and in covering it up (his Justice Department tried to bury the whistleblower complaint, and numerous Cabinet officials are refusing to testify and turn over documents).

The obstruction of justice documented by the special counsel isn’t floating out in some other separate galaxy called “2016.” It is part of the same story we’re seeing right now and that will continue going forward, potentially through 2020 and beyond. In that story, Trump has worked to corrupt both elections on his own behalf and has corruptly tried to cover all of it up.

By rubbing our faces in his corruption, by defiantly asserting there was nothing wrong with his pressure on Ukraine, by blithely calling on Ukraine — and China — to investigate Biden after his scheme had been unmasked, Trump has flagrantly signaled he will continue using the levers of government to corrupt the next election.

This pattern is powerful. The extensive obstruction of justice to obscure outside sabotage of 2016 runs right into his current obstruction of the investigation into his corrupt efforts to solicit outside interference in the next election. All together, it tells a story of shocking betrayal of the country.

Those constitutional scholars demonstrated powerfully that this pattern of abuses is what signals that Trump represents a continuing threat to our free and fair elections, and that this requires the remedy of impeachment.

“The President has engaged in a pattern of abusing the trust placed in him by the American people by soliciting foreign countries — including China, Russia, and Ukraine — to investigate his political opponents and interfere on his behalf in elections,” testified Professor Michael Gerhardt.

Arguably, establishing this pattern would be even more forceful if it included Trump’s abuses of his office to line his pockets — his nonstop profiteering off the presidency.

But for now, let’s just note that failing to include obstruction of justice would paradoxically weaken the case Democrats are making on the Ukraine scandal itself. Moderates hopefully will see that this would also weaken the case they will have to make — both substantively and politically — to their voters as well.

