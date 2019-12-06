It was, as John Jay wrote in Federalist 64, “the whole enchilada.” By contrast, I regret that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had but one quote to use for his country.

“I listened to Speaker Pelosi give us historical references, but one that she skipped was Alexander Hamilton,” McCarthy inveighed, supplying a quote about “partisan” impeachment.

AD

“Today is the day that Hamilton warned us!” McCarthy determined. “This is the day that Alexander Hamilton feared,” he explained, because the House was not acting to lower drug prices.

AD

“Alexander Hamilton, Founding Father, was concerned,” McCarthy reiterated yet again. “We hope,” he said, that future leaders “never repeat what Alexander warned us would come.”

Oh, so they’re on a first-name basis? History has its eyes on you, Kevin.

When it comes to the impeachment debate, our Founders are exceedingly useful for two reasons:

They said and wrote a lot of stuff about a lot of things.

They are dead and can’t rebut the misuse of their quotations.

Hence, both sides in the impeachment debate are exercising their unalienable right to take liberties with the Founders. Even noted constitutional scholar Donald J. Trump has weighed in, declaring on Twitter that this type of impeachment “is not what our Founders had in mind.”

AD

If the Founders are indeed looking down from that great Independence Hall in the sky, they probably gave up on the whole American experimentsometime between Kanye West’s Oval Office soliloquy and Trump taking a Sharpie to a weather map. Beyond that, what they’d make of this moment is anybody’s guess. And just about everybody is guessing.

AD

At this week’s hearing with constitutional-law scholars, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) informed us, in his opening statement, about what George Washington, John Adams, Jefferson and Hamilton warned about this moment.

But Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.), the ranking Republican, had not yet begun to fight. He got the GOP witness, Jonathan Turley, to counter Nadler with Mason.

AD

The Republican counsel, Paul Taylor, fired off a Madison. Turley delivered a rapid Jefferson-Adams/Adams-Jefferson combo.

Somebody lobbed in a Morris, and the benches cleared.

On and on they went, until Nadler gave his closing statement — which naturally included Washington’s Farewell Address. The final score:

Benjamin Franklin (Pa.): 1 mention.

John Adams (Mass.): 6.

Gouverneur Morris (N.Y.): 8.

Thomas Jefferson (Va.): 9.

AD

George Mason (Va.): 10.

And the winner of the Great American Quote-Off? Defending champion James Madison (Democratic-Republican, Va.), with 18 mentions, narrowly defeating Alexander Hamilton (Federalist, N.Y.), with 14.

The day’s biggest surprise: Dark-horse Founder William Davie (N.C.), name-checked seven times. “Hamilton got a whole musical, and William Davie is just going to get this committee hearing,” testified Stanford professor Pamela Karlan.

AD

Harvard’s Noah Feldman even imagined a meeting in “the good place or the other place” with Madison and Hamilton and declared what “our answer” must be when the pair debrief us. Using his constitutional Ouija board, Feldman said those two men would impeach Trump.

This was too much for Collins: “We just put in the jury pool the Founding Fathers and said what they think?”

AD

“Only I will speak for James Madison,” replied Turley (he was joking), who also said George Washington’s “powdered hair would catch on fire” hearing the current argument.

“It's this form of necromancy academics do all the time,” explained Turley.

AD

The Schiff report and the Republican dissent both cited Hamilton saying rather different things about impeachment.

AD

This is getting contagious. At an event Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) invoked Madison, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump’s foreign policy follows “the perspective of how the Founders thought about American foreign policy.” (Was it Jefferson who used the phrase “rocket man”?)

On Sunday talk shows last week, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) both invoked Madison (Democratic-Republican, Va.). Jeffries even said Democrats are using “the James Madison playbook.”

As George Washington said at Valley Forge: Give it a rest.

AD

Interested in following Dana Milbank’s take on the impeachment inquiry? Sign up here to receive future installments by email.

Read more:

AD