With the likelihood of a Senate impeachment trial looming, President Trump’s allies in the Senate are expanding their efforts to investigate the Ukraine-related conspiracy theories that are at the heart of Trump’s pressure campaign on the country.Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) announced Friday their requests to interview two individuals who the Republicans believe could shed light on the supposed Ukraine-Democratic plot against Trump in 2016.
* The White House just informed House Democrats they won’t bother to offer any defense of Trump during next week’s impeachment hearings, asserting that impeachment cannot be legitimately applied to Trump. Okay, they didn’t quite put it that way, but by calling the proceedings “baseless” and commanding the House to “end” impeachment, which is perfectly within the House’s constitutional authority, that’s what they really meant. -- gs
* Adam Schiff responds to the White House:
The White House said they wanted open hearings, not closed, and then they didn’t want those either.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 6, 2019
Then they said they wanted to participate in the proceedings, and now they say they don’t.
All they really want is to hide the President’s serious misconduct.
It’s not working. https://t.co/x4tAp7QJEY
Indeed it isn’t.
* A letter to Congress from legal scholars advocating the impeachment of Trump now has 520 signatories.
* Jonathan Bernstein has a nice piece explaining why Democrats ought to take their time with impeachment.
* David Corn runs down all the ways Trump has sought, encouraged, and accepted foreign help for his election campaigns.
* David Catanese reports on the plan among progressive activists to stop Pete Buttigieg.
* Data for Progress does a detailed analysis of the effects advocating Medicare-for-all had on Democratic congressional candidates in 2018 and finds that it’s both more complicated and less substantial than you may have been led to believe.
* Alexander Sammon asks why so many Democrats are still taking help from super PACs.
* Brian Slodysko reports on the dark money group supporting Sen. Joni Ernst that may be running afoul of the law.
* Bernie Sanders has a new $150 billion plan to get broadband to every American.
* And Amy Walter explains why Democrats keep eating their own presidential candidates.