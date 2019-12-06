It’s hard to overstate exactly how large and deep the Democratic field is by historical standards. A total of 28 major candidates have run this cycle, and 15 are currently still in the race. The next largest field, the 2016 Republican Primary, featured 17 candidates ­total over the entire course of the race. Most other presidential fields never had more than 10 candidates running at once. Moreover, most of these candidates are serious. Sure, there are oddballs like Marianne Williamson and ego-driven hangers-on like John Delaney, but every other candidate has held a significant public office, built a loyal fan base or showed some sign of life in the polls.

Early in the primary process, a field this strong might have seemed like a blessing for Democrats. But as the primary has worn on it’s become a source of worry for them. The Democratic primary was designed to be a fundamentally consensus-building process. But a field that stays this large is a sign that a consensus candidate hasn’t yet emerged, and that voters may have trouble coming to a consensus.

AD

AD

The design of the Democratic nominating process is intended to facilitate the winnowing process, but it’s vulnerable to candidates who decide to stay in to the bitter end. To win, a candidate needs to win a majority of the delegates, a vast majority of whom are parceled out roughly proportionally based on the results of primary elections: If a candidate gets 25 percent of the vote in a state, they’ll probably get about 25 percent of the delegates (though if a candidate gets less than 15 percent in a primary jurisdiction, they typically get zero delegates).

If voters in the early states winnow the field down to two major candidates — for example, if South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg wins Iowa and New Hampshire, former vice president Joe Biden wins Nevada and South Carolina and the rest drop out — these rules won’t be a problem for Democrats. Races like these often settle into a predictable equilibrium. Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) had a bigger overall coalition than Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) in 2004; former vice president Al Gore had more votes than New Jersey Sen. Bill Bradley (D) in 2000; and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton stayed ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for the entirety of 2016. The 2008 Democratic nomination, despite being extremely close and drawn-out, looked pretty good for Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) by the spring.

But if voters in the early states come to a more split decision, things could get hairy. As I’ve argued before, if three or more candidates with real followings stay in for the entirety of the primary, the primary could end with none of them reaching that magic 50 percent plus one delegate total. That situation wouldn’t inevitably lead to a floor fight, but it could lead to some complicated dealings for delegates, losing candidates with bruised egos and a fractured party.

AD

AD

And even if there are no high-profile delegate fights, a long primary could harm Democratic Party unity. Some researchers have found (though others disagree) that candidates who endure bruising primary fights come into the general election damaged and end up underperforming candidates who sailed to the nomination. Some voters who gravitate toward outsider candidates like Sanders, Andrew Yang or Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) could take a walk if they believe their candidate was treated poorly.

None of this is a prediction; rather, Democrats are playing with fire. Maybe the field will quickly winnow down to one or two candidates. Maybe they’ll face a bitter primary, but tribal partisanship and a determination to beat Trump will quickly heal all wounds. But maybe not. Right now, the field is just too large. And unless other candidates acknowledge when they’re beat and put party over personal ego, the depth and breadth of the Democratic field may turn from an asset into a liability.

Watch the latest from the Opinions video team:

Read more:

AD