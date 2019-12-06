I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids, who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when he doesn’t deal with helping our “dreamers,” of whom we are very proud. I think he is in denial about the Constitution — about the climate crisis. However, that’s about the election. Take it up in the election.

This [impeachment] is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of his oath of office.

And as a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. . . . I pray for the president all the time. So, don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.