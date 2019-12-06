It therefore should be a tiny bit embarrassing — What am I saying? These people have no shame! — that Trump deliberately used unsecured communication. The Post reports:

President Trump has routinely communicated with his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and other individuals speaking on cellphones vulnerable to monitoring by Russian and other foreign intelligence services, current and former U.S. officials said. ... The disclosures provide fresh evidence suggesting that the president continues to defy the security guidance urged by his aides and followed by previous incumbents — a stance that is particularly remarkable given Trump’s attacks on Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential campaign for her use of a private email account while serving as secretary of state. The connection to the Ukraine campaign is also troubling because of how Moscow could exploit knowledge that Trump was secretly engaged in efforts to extract political favors from the government in Kyiv.

He was handing Russia the material with which to blackmail him because he wanted to conceal his calls and ensure there would be no record of the calls, which is about the best evidence of consciousness of guilt you are ever going to find. (“When Trump realized that this enabled [chief of staff John] Kelly to compile daily logs of his calls, and the identities of those he was speaking to, Trump became annoyed and reverted to using his cellphone, officials said. ‘He was totally paranoid that everyone knew who he was talking to,’ a former senior administration official said.”)

His own advisers recognize the threat to national security. (“Trump’s conduct has become a matter of renewed concern among senior officials at the White House after repeated attempts to break him of his habit of speaking on his own cellphone or to others using unsecured lines.”)

That is one factual nugget that should be included in the articles of impeachment, especially if endangering national security is included (e.g. illegally preventing authorized aid from reaching an ally seeking to defend against Russian aggression). Perhaps the topic is deserving of a supplementary House Intelligence Committee hearing.

That is not the only new evidence that should be considered in drafting articles of impeachment. Unbelievably, Giuliani is back in Ukraine still digging for imaginary dirt to use against Trump’s political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. The Post reports:

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani met Thursday in Ukraine with one of the key figures working to build a corruption case against Hunter Biden, the Ukraine lawmaker said, after posting Facebook photographs of himself with the former New York mayor. Andriy Derkach said he pressed Giuliani on the need to set up a joint U.S.-Ukraine investigation into corruption in Ukraine at the meeting in Kyiv. Derkach also vowed to set up an anti-corruption group in the Ukraine parliament.

Just in case you had any doubt that Trump would continue to corrupt our election system unless removed from office, here is evidence that he will not even wait for the Senate trial before pressing forward with his requests for foreign help. Moreover, the notion that Trump is fighting corruption is made even more preposterous by sending his attorney to conspire with Derkach, who allegedly has “associations with Ukrainian security services and an allegedly corrupt pharmaceutical firm” and who has opposed anti-corruption efforts.

But it gets worse (better?). “Giuliani tweeted that U.S. assistance to Ukraine on anti-corruption reforms could face a ‘major obstacle’ until the ‘conversation about corruption in Ukraine’ is resolved. Giuliani alleged ‘compelling’ evidence of criminal misdeeds by Biden, but gave no specifics.” In other words, the Trump-Giuliani team is still using “corruption” as euphemism for “investigating Biden." Moreover, in the absence of Trump telling Giuliani to knock it off, one must conclude that Trump has fully authorized this approach. Trump is still soliciting, through his attorney, foreigners to meddle in our election in violation of campaign finance rules that prohibit solicitation or receipt of anything of “value” from foreign nationals.

Does Secretary of State Mike Pompeo know and approve of Giuliani’s skulduggery? Is he party to it? Unfortunately, Trump prevents him and all other Cabinet officials and senior advisers (e.g., acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton) from testifying as part of his all-out effort to obstruct the investigation.

Trump’s brazenness should not be surprising. He sees no separation between his personal, partisan interests and interests of the United States. He is willing, eager even, to enlist help of corrupt actors, thereby heightening the corruption problem he claims to be oh so very concerned about rooting out.

Republicans’ refusal to recognize the ongoing threat to national security posed by this president is among their most grievous and unpardonable sins. They are no more loyal to the United States than Trump is, who we now know cannot refrain from further endangering national security even as he faces impeachment. “Lock her up!” turns out to be the best example of Trump’s predilection for projection.

