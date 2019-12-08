She was lambasted for waiting too long to begin official impeachment proceedings, then criticized for “rushing.” She has her entire caucus behind her, which suggests her timing has been just right. Her decision to delegate the fact-finding to Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), and then to hand matters over for a tightly controlled legal seminar under House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), worked better than expected (even by Democrats).

Meanwhile, she likes to remind us she is churning out hundreds of bills that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refuses to address. That may ensure she keeps her majority and he loses his. What exactly are the Republicans to run on in 2020?

After months of whining that the process is unfair and does not allow Trump to participate, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote to Nadler that impeachment is a waste of time and should be dropped. The worst-kept secret is that there is no defense — no sane one — for his lawyers to pursue. The facts are undisputed. That is why House Republicans rely on conspiracy theories, Kremlin propaganda and shouting in an increasingly tiresome effort to disrupt and discredit the proceedings. Pelosi, in short, has them licked.

For reaffirming our constitutional principles, steering her caucus around political potholes and showing how a powerful woman commands the stage, we can say, well done, Madam Secretary.

