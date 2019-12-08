BASH: You were in the majority in the House. You're on the committee that oversees this.

Why didn't you investigate if it was so wrong then?

MEADOWS: Well, one, I didn't -- I didn't know about it at the particular time.

And when -- when you look at things, as things come up, you would...

BASH: But it was public information.

MEADOWS: What was public information?

BASH: That Hunter Biden was on the board of this company.

MEADOWS: Well, I -- I don't know about you. I'm -- I don't know that any of your viewers go and look through Burisma's notice that Hunter Biden was there.

I think all of us can admit that we didn’t know that Hunter Biden was getting $50,000-plus a month from a corrupt Ukrainian company.