This follows The Post’s report in July: “When Dow Corning faced thousands of lawsuits in the 1990s from women saying they had become sick from the company’s silicone gel breast implants, its parent firm, Dow Chemical, turned to one of the country’s leading experts in corporate bankruptcies: Professor Elizabeth Warren.”

Warren was compelled to cough up more information about her outside legal work as she has accused South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg of failing to reveal his list of client accounts on which he worked at McKinsey. Nor has Warren released her taxes from the period of time she was doing corporate work, as Buttigieg has demanded.

Is this a problem? Well, it is more of a problem than Warren and her defenders would like to acknowledge.

First, as soon as the $1.9 million figure was released, some observers, including members of the media, sprang up to insist, “But over 30 years, it’s only $66,000!” Either they all thought of this defense simultaneously, or the Warren camp was out spinning. In fact, most of the money was received between her arrival at Harvard in 1995 and her election to the Senate in 2012.

However, even this does not get to the nub of her earnings. Her fees were not equally divided over the 17-year span. The Post previously reported, “From 2008 to 2010, a period for which Warren has released tax returns, her outside work brought in an average of about $200,000 a year.” She reportedly billed at $675 per hour in some cases. For example, “The income includes about $212,000 for representing Travelers Indemnity Co. in 2009, and $190,000 for what her campaign described as representing a chain of department stores owned by PA Bergner & Co. in the mid-1990s,” The Post reported. “Warren’s campaign did not release compensation information for all of the cases, reporting in some instances — including a case involving First Commercial Bank — that ‘the campaign has no compensation records for this case.’” It was a lot of money.

Second, regardless of the amount of money, she was doing work that does not seem to comport with her current ideological stance that corporations have too much money and power, enabling them to manipulate the economy and political system to their advantage. In the Dow case, for example, liability for silicone breast implants was contained in a discrete corporate entity (Dow Corning) while the greater resources of the parent companies (Dow Chemical and Corning) were shielded from claims. In Warren’s telling, her work was to ensure there was enough money to pay women; the scheme, however, limited claimants from pursuing claims against the much richer parent companies. The Post reported that “participants on both sides of the matter say [Warren’s] description mischaracterizes Warren’s work, in which she advised a company intent on limiting payments to the women.”

Third, Warren still refuses to release her tax returns from the period during which she represented corporate interests. There is nothing to prevent her from doing so. By contrast, Buttigieg is limited by a legally binding agreement from disclosing details of his work at McKinsey. (And he has “authorized” McKinsey to release his client list.) If Warren — like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — got very rich in those years, voters have every reason to know how she earned her money, how much she earned and how much tax she paid.

