Certainly, as Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.) claimed, there are Americans who detest Trump, but mostly, I suspect, they are exhausted by him, tired of the endless drama and embarrassment and nonstop lies. They long for Republicans to stop rationalizing his frenetic behavior, lies, laughable incompetence and gob-smacking ignorance. They just want him to go away.

A normal president who says nice things about our allies and criticizes dictators, who has a vocabulary beyond that of a third-grader, who does not sound like a mobster or a schoolyard bully — is this too much to ask for? A large number of Americans, even some who voted for Trump in 2016, would undoubtedly prefer a boring president, even one who was only minimally competent, if at least she was not a constant source of irritation and humiliation. They would be relieved to have a president who tweeted only anodyne messages or — gasp! — tweeted nothing at all.

The exasperation factor may be one reason Democratic voters seem to be losing interest in a candidate such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who promises “big, structural change” and vows to “fight” about everything. It might account for the interest in South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who says, as he did in Iowa at Grinnell College on Friday: “I don’t think we should measure the bigness of an idea by how many trillions of dollars it costs. … Similarly, I don’t think we should measure the boldness of an idea by how many of our fellow Americans it can alienate.” When he does not encourage the crowd to beat up protesters but invites them onstage to unfurl their banner or responds to aggressive questions without a hint of rancor, he provides the normalcy and, yes, niceness that many Americans long to recover in the presidency.

When former vice president Joe Biden promises not to abuse power (that is now a divisive statement, I suppose), he responds to the voters who see Trump as a chaotic, destructive and reckless character. Biden told CNBC’s John Harwood, “The president should not be trying to pressure the Fed. . . . That’s supposed to be an independent entity out here. It’s just like how he pressures the military and intervenes in the chain of command. It’s his way of abusing power across the board. It’s a big mistake. A big mistake, and I would not do that.” A normal president, operating within the normal confines of the law — for lots of Americans, that sounds pretty good right now.

The thirst for calmer, more sensible leadership also benefits a candidate such as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). The Associated Press reported her “litany of compromise legislation in the Senate during her two terms and a bipartisan tone” are catching on in Iowa:

“She’s a lot more realistic than a lot of them,” said Maxine Willadson, 64, a registered nurse who later attended a campaign event in the back of a restaurant in rural southern Iowa. “I think she speaks to us. I can relate to her.” . . . “What I do is find common ground where I can find it and stand my ground where I must,” Klobuchar said in Chariton.

President George H.W. Bush ran on a “kinder, gentler” America. The candidate who runs on a “saner, calmer” presidency might just be what a lot of voters are looking for in 2020.

