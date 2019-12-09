Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon’s Conservative member of Parliament, is representative of his voters’ cross-cutting preferences. An intelligent and hard-working man, he supported staying in the European Union — “Remain” in British parlance — in the 2016 referendum. More than 70 percent of his constituency also voted to Remain. With his seat a Conservative bastion since the 19th century, Hammond looked set to continue his rise, becoming minister of health in 2018.

That changed when Johnson became prime minister. Hammond left the cabinet rather than agree to risk the “no-deal Brexit” that Johnson was threatening to pursue. He then lost the Tory whip, effectively expelling him from the party for voting with the opposition to prevent leaving the E.U. without a deal. But he rejoined the party after Johnson unexpectedly procured a new withdrawal agreement and is now the favorite for reelection.

One might think Hammond should win easily. But polls and election models differ on how big Hammond’s lead is, and so he took to the streets Sunday to campaign door-to-door.

I followed along, quietly observing as he trundled through the rain. Many voters immediately recognized Hammond and praised him for his work on local issues. One elderly man’s face brightened when he saw Hammond; “you were last here 10 years ago,” he bellowed before bending Hammond’s ear with complaints about local services. But not all voters were so friendly.

Time and again, Hammond met people considering leaving the Tories over Brexit. “I have to look at the bigger picture,” a young mother with her child hugging her ankle told him. A middle-aged man getting into his car revealed he was voting for the Liberal Democrats, who have pledged to revoke the law triggering Brexit if elected. Others confessed they were undecided as they tried to sort out what they cared about more — Tory economics or staying in the E.U.

Hammond spoke to these voters about the binary choice they faced. If they voted against him, he said, they were voting for Jeremy Corbyn’s socialist platform. This registered with one middle-aged man, who said that Hammond had his vote as Corbyn was “bad for business.” But on another doorstep, we found evidence of another way to phrase the binary choice argument: a Liberal Democrat flier telling residents that a vote for that party was the only way to “stop the Tories” and reverse Brexit.

The neighboring seat of Putney is also hotly contested. More than 72 percent of its voters backed Remain, and its Tory MP Justine Greening is not running after she refused to rejoin the party after she lost the party whip. Local councilor Fleur Anderson is Labour’s candidate, and polls show her within three or four points of the Conservative.

I serendipitously met Anderson at a local pub where I had stopped for a pint after walking with Hammond. She told me she wished the election were about “funding the NHS [National Health Service] or the climate emergency.” But it was about Brexit, and both she and her campaign literature were telling voters she was a staunch Remainer.

Anderson had a telling reply when I asked her how she could win: “turnout.” Her campaign had registered loads of new voters, she told me, especially in the district’s BAME (ethnic minority) neighborhoods. She said the polls weren’t accounting for these voters, and that if they came out, she would prevail. She also wasn’t taking any chances: Her literature says “only Labour can beat the Conservatives here” and tells voters the election is “the final say on Brexit.”

U.S. voters will be given a similar binary choice next year. Wavering Republicans will be told they must choose between a man they despise and economic policies they dislike. Trump and Hillary Clinton waged a similar binary campaign in 2016. Enough wavering GOP suburbanites chose policies over personality to elect Trump. With unemployment at a record low and a healthy economy, Trump will have a powerful argument to make as the campaign heats up.

Here in the United Kingdom, seats such as Wimbledon and Putney are crucial to Johnson’s chances. He’ll likely win his majority if the Tories carry both seats and will likely lose it if they lose both. A split presages the political version of a five-set tennis match, with the championship up for grabs. For the United States, however, this hard-fought suburban campaign presages a long, bruising baseline battle as Trump and his Democratic foe blast ball after ball at each other hoping to bludgeon the other — and the voters — into submission.

