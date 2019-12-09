A confidential trove of government documents obtained by The Washington Post reveals that senior U.S. officials failed to tell the truth about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign, making rosy pronouncements they knew to be false and hiding unmistakable evidence the war had become unwinnable. [...]
With most speaking on the assumption that their remarks would not become public, U.S. officials acknowledged that their warfighting strategies were fatally flawed and that Washington wasted enormous sums of money trying to remake Afghanistan into a modern nation.
The interviews also highlight the U.S. government’s botched attempts to curtail runaway corruption, build a competent Afghan army and police force, and put a dent in Afghanistan’s thriving opium trade.

At this point it’s been going on so long that an American soldier could have fought in Afghanistan, come home, had a baby, and then watched that baby grow up to fight in Afghanistan. And for what?

The World Anti-Doping Agency executive committee handed down the most severe punishment to date in the years-long Russian doping saga, issuing a four-year ban that will bar Russia from competing at the next two Olympic Games.
The decision, barring a successful court challenge, means Russia will have no formal presence at next year’s Summer Games or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and will be barred from most major international competition through 2023, which includes FIFA’s World Cup, the Youth Olympic Games, Paralympics, world championships and other major sporting events subject to World Anti-Doping Code.

If somebody asks Trump about this, I guarantee he will say, “Russia was treated very unfairly.”

* On the occasion of the Russian foreign minister’s trip to Washington, Simon Rosenberg breaks down all the gifts that Trump has given to Vladimir Putin.