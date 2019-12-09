* Rick Maese reports on some bad news for Trump’s good friend Vlad:
The World Anti-Doping Agency executive committee handed down the most severe punishment to date in the years-long Russian doping saga, issuing a four-year ban that will bar Russia from competing at the next two Olympic Games.The decision, barring a successful court challenge, means Russia will have no formal presence at next year’s Summer Games or the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and will be barred from most major international competition through 2023, which includes FIFA’s World Cup, the Youth Olympic Games, Paralympics, world championships and other major sporting events subject to World Anti-Doping Code.
If somebody asks Trump about this, I guarantee he will say, “Russia was treated very unfairly.”
* Franklin Foer argues that Rudy Giuliani is much more shrewd than his buffoonish public persona would suggest.
* Jill Wine-Banks explains how 1970s-style sexism has returned in the Trump scandals.
* On the occasion of the Russian foreign minister’s trip to Washington, Simon Rosenberg breaks down all the gifts that Trump has given to Vladimir Putin.
* David Corn explains how the IG report shows that the Republican “spygate” theory was the real hoax.
* Ruth Marcus argues that impeachment should be narrow and speedy.
* Molly Jong-Fast has some interesting reflections on the intense reaction to her interview with Lisa Page.
* Christopher Mathias reports on Kamala Harris’ effort to pressure the White House into getting rid of Stephen Miller.
* And over at the American Prospect, I explained how Republicans in the Ukraine scandal are like the tobacco and fossil fuel companies.