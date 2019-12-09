CHUCK TODD:

Do you believe Ukraine meddled in the American election in 2016?

SEN. TED CRUZ:

I do. And I think there's considerable evidence of that.

CHUCK TODD:

You do? You do?

SEN. TED CRUZ:

Yes and Chuck let me say --

CHUCK TODD:

Look this is — Senator, this sort of strikes me as odd. Because you went through a primary campaign with this president. He launched a birtherism campaign against you. He went after your faith. He threatened to, quote, “spill the beans,” about your wife about something. He pushed a National Enquirer, story, which we now know he had a real relationship with the editors of the National Enquirer —

SEN. TED CRUZ:

And Chuck, I appreciate you dragging up all that garbage. That's very kind of you, go ahead.

CHUCK TODD:

No, but Senator is it — let me ask you this. Is it not possible that this president is capable of creating a false narrative about somebody, in order to help him, politically?

SEN. TED CRUZ:

Except that’s not what happened. The president released the transcript of the phone call. You can read what was said on the phone call. And let me point out —

CHUCK TODD:

Yeah and the Bidens. And you, yourself, thought the Biden part was troubling.

SEN. TED CRUZ:

Chuck, Chuck, let me point out a game that the media is playing. You know, a question that you’ve asked a number of people is you’ve said to senators, sort of aghast, “Do you believe that Ukraine, and not Russia, interfered in the election?” Now, that, that, in a court of law, would be struck as a misleading question. Of course Russia interfered in our election. Nobody looking at the evidence disputes that. What the media is pretending is —

CHUCK TODD:

But the President of the United States does.

SEN. TED CRUZ:

Look, on the evidence, Russia clearly interfered in our election. But here’s the game the media is playing. Because Russia interfered, the media pretends nobody else did. Ukraine blatantly interfered in our election. The sitting ambassador from Ukraine wrote an op-ed blasting Donald Trump —