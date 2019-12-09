There was, of course, zero evidence of President Barack Obama wiretapping Trump, but when this initial allegation did not check out, the president and his supporters simply concocted ever more outlandish conspiracy theories in an attempt to show that he was the victim of a political spying operation by the “deep state.” Trump regularly alleged that he was the victim of “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!” and he named as his persecutors “Robert Mueller & his band of 18 Angry Democrats … Crooked Hillary Clinton, Lyin’ & Leakin’ James Comey, Lisa Page and her Psycho lover, Peter S, Andy McCabe, the beautiful Ohr family, Fusion GPS, and many more.”

If conspiracy theories were subject to rational refutation, “spygate” would have been demolished by Monday’s release of a report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. He found that the opening of the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, known as Crossfire Hurricane, on July 31, 2016, was justified by the receipt of information from a “friendly foreign government” (i.e., Australia), which had relayed Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos’s statements that the campaign had received an offer of assistance from Russia months before WikiLeaks released stolen Democratic Party emails.

Horowitz determined that Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence officer hired to investigate Trump on behalf of his political opponents (first in the Republican Party, then in the Democratic Party), had nothing to do with the decision to open the investigation. In fact, Horowitz wrote, the Crossfire Hurricane team did not receive Steele’s reports alleging that Trump had been compromised by the Russians, until Sept. 19, 2016, i.e., more than a month after Crossfire Hurricane had been launched.

Horowitz also found that FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI agent Peter Strzok, who had exchanged some private texts critical of the president and who have become favorite targets of the right, were not behind the opening of the investigation. The decision was actually made by E.W. “Bill” Priestap, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division — an individual whom Trump has not bothered to smear. The key sentence in Horowitz’s report is, “We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced his decision.”

As for the allegation that the Obama administration had used agents to “spy” on the Trump campaign, Horowitz determined that the FBI’s use of “Confidential Human Sources” was “permitted because their use was not for the sole purpose of monitoring activities protected by the First Amendment.” In other words, this was not a political spying operation.

Horowitz did not fully exonerate the FBI; he was critical of its application for a surveillance warrant for former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, which omitted some relevant information such as Page’s “operational contact” with the CIA from 2008 to 2013. Horowitz also concluded that the initial Page application did not express sufficient skepticism about Steele’s information. But these slip-ups do not in any way support Trump’s allegation that the FBI was part of a political plot against him; in fact, the report notes that some FBI agents were actually Trump supporters.

If there were any justice in the world, we would never hear any of the deep state conspiracy theories ever again. But, of course, Trump and his supporters will not be stymied by the lack of factual support for their charges — any more than those who believe that Lee Harvey Oswald was not a lone gunman or that the moon landing was faked will be compelled to recant by a lack of evidence. Trump predictably claimed after the report’s release that it was “far worse than I ever thought possible” and his highly partisan attorney general, William P. Barr, just as predictably opined that the whole FBI investigation was unjustified. Who needs facts when you have conspiracy theories?

Trump’s calumnies against the FBI may now be dispelled, at least for rational observers, but they have served their purpose. By the time the Mueller investigation was finished, nearly 40 percent of voters were convinced that Trump had been spied on. This belief helped Trump to escape accountability despite copious evidence of his obstruction of justice and his campaign’s reliance on Russian assistance.

Now that Trump is finally being impeached for his attempted extortion of Ukraine, he and his supporters are advancing another unfounded conspiracy theory to distract attention: They claim that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election to hurt Trump. This is no more true than the allegation of FBI spying on Trump, but it is likely to serve its purpose by convincing Trump supporters that he is the real victim here. You have to give Trump credit: He has figured out how to weaponize outlandish conspiracy theories. By the time they are definitively refuted, it’s too late.

