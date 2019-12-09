This outcome might sound remote, but it is real. As House lawmakers venture deeper into the impeachment process, those in the House Intelligence Committee will now need to decide how to deal with those who defied subpoenas and refused to appear. The first step would be deciding whether to hold the noncomplying witnesses in criminal contempt. If the House votes for contempt, the contempt citation is referred to the Justice Department for prosecution.

The penalty for contempt of Congress is significant. It is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to a year in jail. Unlike most misdemeanor statutes, however, this one carries a mandatory minimum penalty of at least one month in jail.

The noncomplying witness may believe that the Justice Department would never authorize the prosecution of an administration official when the administration itself is urging noncompliance with the committee’s subpoenas. That is certainly true as to this Justice Department, but witnesses would be well-advised to remember: The statute of limitations for contempt of Congress is five years.

If President Trump is not reelected in 2020, a new Justice Department will be making the prosecution decisions. True, an incoming administration does not generally prosecute former administration officials. But given the norm-busting administration currently in power, it is unclear whether this norm will return.

Witnesses who are not now and have never been government employees in this administration should be particularly worried that they may face a criminal contempt citation and subsequent prosecution. Such witnesses have no grounds whatsoever to refuse to appear or provide documents. For example, the president’s private lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, who received a subpoena for records from the Intelligence Committee, has no basis for failing to comply. A claim such as the one made by the White House counsel that the committee’s process is "unfair” is not a valid justification for noncompliance. Nearly every criminal defendant sitting in a jail cell believes that the process that got him there was not fair.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) has issued several opinions that purport to provide government officials with absolute immunity from complying with a congressional subpoena. That absolutist position has been rejected by two federal judges in cases involving former assistants to the president: U.S. District Court Judge John D. Bates in the case involving former White House counsel Harriet Miers; and, more recently, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in the case involving former White House counsel Donald McGahn, now being appealed by the Justice Department. The noncomplying witnesses and their counsel should consider whether OLC opinions expressly rejected by the courts offer much protection to them.

The OLC has also issued two opinions advising that no administration official need comply with a congressional subpoena to testify if agency counsel is not permitted to attend the testimony. Subpoenaed administration officials who rely on these OLC opinions do so at their peril. The OLC opinions on this topic cite the need for the president to be able to control the release of information covered by executive privilege. Other than this general proposition, the OLC opinions fail to offer any citations of precedent, statutes or provisions in the Constitution supporting the proposition that this control can only be achieved if agency counsel attend the testimony.

Finally, some witnesses may think that the risk of incarceration is minimal because Trump would pardon anyone Congress holds in contempt. Perhaps, but not if he is no longer in office. That is a tenuous reed on which to make such a life-altering decision. And even if the witnesses could be certain, a presidential pardon carries with it a distinct odor of wrongdoing that many will want to avoid.

If the Intelligence Committee and the full House decide to pursue criminal contempt citations against noncomplying witnesses in the impeachment proceedings, the risk of criminal prosecution — and, consequently, incarceration — is very real. That risk is more than the administration should be asking of any of its officials. And that risk is certainly more than anyone, in or out of government, should be offering to take for the administration as it defies a legitimate congressional investigation.

