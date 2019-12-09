The arguments fly in all directions. Warren, who has not released her tax returns for her years as a corporate attorney and adviser, finally did tell us how much money she made on some cases counseling big companies about bankruptcy (including Dow Chemical and Getty Oil, as well as a real estate company trying to avoid responsibility for cleaning up a toxic rail yard, about as off-brand as someone attacking powerful corporations can get), criticized Buttigieg for not breaking his noncompete agreement with McKinsey — although he provided a summary account of what he did and where he worked. Buttigieg finally obtained permission to release his client list. (Both candidates have put out infinitely more financial information than has President Trump, who is still fighting in court to keep his finances secret.) It is hard to imagine any Iowa voters think Warren or Buttigieg is engaged in some dastardly financial coverup.

But it turns out Sanders is a millionaire. (Good for him!)

Klobuchar, meanwhile, wisecracks, “And as your president, Democrats, I will pledge that I will never have my vice president stay in a resort I own. Oh, that’s right. I don’t own a resort!”

Buttigieg and Klobuchar slammed Warren for copying Sanders’s health-care plan but not saying how she’d pay for it. When Warren relented, but used some questionable math on how to pay for it, she took a hit. Next, she made a U-turn to say she would not plunge into Medicare-for-all until the third year of her presidency (and leaving years of implementation beyond that). Sanders supporters said she was chickening out; the moderates said she now sounded just like them when Warren was excoriating them for thinking too small.

Buttigieg says Washington experience is not what it is cracked up to be; the three senators disagree. But then again, Biden’s opponents all agree he has been around too long. Luckily for Biden, he will not have to stick around Washington in January during an impeachment trial that should keep Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar tied up.

Biden wants to fight for the soul of America. Buttigieg wants you to envision the moment when the sun comes up on the day after Trump leaves office. Klobuchar wants to win big, just as she has in Senate races. Warren wants “big, structural change,” and Sanders wants capitalism to go kaput.

They all have put out pro-green, pro-choice, pro-union and anti-tweeting promises. On foreign policy, Sanders and Warren sound as though they’d like to bug out of the Middle East but be less crazy about it than Trump. The three moderates want an ordinary internationalist foreign policy in which Russia is bad, the European Union is good and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un does not “love” or “get along great” with the U.S. president.

Got all that? Well, it’s probably familiar to a lot of news junkies. However, I suspect Iowa caucus voters, those hardy souls who will come out on a cold night in February, probably don’t evaluate the candidates on the differences between their green energy plans. I doubt many of them think worse of Buttigieg or Warren for working for big business, or hold Sanders’s millions against him, or care about the gaffes and nitpicking that dominate a lot of the horse-race political coverage.

Iowans will, however, if they have not already done so, get a general sense of who these people are. Do they favor revolutionary change (Sanders, Warren) or reform and normalcy (Buttigieg, Biden and Klobuchar)? Do voters want old and experienced (Biden) or whip-smart and really young (Buttigieg) — or someone in between (Klobuchar)?

You’ve noticed on a lot of the policy, biography and personality issues that Klobuchar might have hit the sweet spot. “For many Democrats, especially those in Northern Iowa, the Minnesota senator is a familiar figure who has more experience than Mr. Buttigieg but is not as old as Mr. Biden,” the New York Times reports. “Asked who they were considering after a Biden town hall meeting this past week, three voters from outside Mason City all cited Mr. Biden and Mr. Buttigieg — but also added a third name: Ms. Klobuchar.”

The policy details and minor biographical gaps matter to pundits and activists, but Iowa voters are observing the energy on the ground, the level of enthusiasm candidates inspire, the strength they project and the confidence they exude. It is these things — and some feeling of connection to a particular candidate — that ultimately will decide which candidates the voters support. Sure, watch the debates and the national coverage, but better to watch the crowds and keep an eye on what they are reading (i.e., the Iowa press). But wait a few weeks. It also matters who gets or stays hot in the final few weeks.

