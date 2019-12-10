As The Post’s reporting anticipated, a surgically precise “abuse of power” article will focus on Trump’s withholding of “a White House meeting and military aid for Ukraine to pressure [President Volodymyr] Zelensky — who wanted to show Moscow the United States stood firmly behind his new administration — to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.” The obstruction article will “contend Trump’s directive to restrict top administration officials from testifying before Congress was part of a broader effort to cover up his actions and obstruct congressional oversight.”

Democrats argue that direct evidence already in the public record (i.e. Trump’s request that Ukraine intervene in our election, his public statements encouraging foreign powers to intervene, his dispatching Rudolph W. Giuliani to Ukraine, his stonewalling of all congressional requests for records) is more than sufficient to support a charge of abuse of power. In this case, less really is more.

The New York Times reports that in Monday’s hearing, “Democrats, for instance, did not use the term bribery, an offense explicitly mentioned in the Constitution as impeachable and one that leaders have used in the past to describe the president’s conduct. And they did not discuss instances of potential obstruction of justice by Mr. Trump when he tried to thwart the special counsel’s investigation of possible links between his campaign and Russian election interference.”

The House’s approach accomplishes several things.

First, proceeding under “abuse of power” gets the Congress away from legalistic arguments over what constitutes “bribery,” for example, or whether he “extorted" Ukraine. Impeachment need not need rest on a criminal offense; avoiding criminal-sounding terms allows Congress to avoid even trying to prove legal claims, which can require specific intent and suggest that “beyond a reasonable doubt” is the correct standard of proof. This is a matter of Trump’s oath of office, not the criminal code. Trump’s obligations as chief executive and commander in chief are much greater than simply avoiding criminality. His oath requires him to affirmatively defend and support the Constitution and to place national security interests above his own. (For example, simply dispatching his private attorney and empowering him to make deals and solicit foreign help in Trump’s reelection are in and of themselves violations of his oath; Trump need not be found to have known and/or approved of Giuliani’s specific schemes. We have Trump’s own words telling the Ukrainian president to deal with Giuliani.)

Second, abuse of power in this case is about abusing his office to corrupt an election. This makes impeachment a necessity and provides urgency. If Trump is allowed to corrupt an election, the argument for letting the voters decide his fate falls flat. A corrupted election cannot be the only check on the man who corrupted it.

Third, the House’s articles of impeachment will not depend on witnesses such as acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney or former national security adviser John Bolton to embellish on the “quid pro quo”; the House can proceed from facts such as the known effort to induce Ukraine to announce an investigation and the holdup of aid, which was released only when the plot was discovered. While the Mueller report provides background and context, its findings do not appear to be the essence of the obstruction claim, which focuses on Trump’s across-the-board order refusing to cooperate with the congressional inquiry into Ukraine.

Fourth, because the articles are not based on the Mueller report, Republicans will be hard-pressed to claim this is a two-year plot to impeach Trump. In fact, the Democrats effectively can say that they acted with forbearance in not pursuing impeachment based solely on the Mueller report; the straw that broke the camel’s back was the Ukraine incident. Democrats can talk about Trump’s persistent inclination to invite foreign interference, but they need not dredge up the 448-page Mueller report to prove their case. It was their own forbearance that Trump used as a greenlight to pursue yet another foreign intervention in our elections. If they fail to act again, Trump will continue or increase his efforts to corral foreign interference.

Fifth, as Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) demonstrated in his brilliant interrogation on Monday, Trump unquestionably was at the center of the scheme, so accusations of hearsay or arguments about gaps in evidence fall flat:

.@RepSwalwell’s questioning was phenomenal. He was one of the first Members of Congress to recognize the Russian threat and take it seriously. He is a true patriot. I’m glad he’s on our side. That side being America. pic.twitter.com/kI4SoFz6Jl — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 9, 2019

Finally, including an obstruction article defeats the White House game of withholding evidence from Congress, only to claim that there is insufficient evidence. Trump is held to account for his obstruction, and Congress need not wait for all the legal appeals concerning evidence to play out.

This does not mean that Congress will cease efforts to obtain witness testimony and documents. If the House gets new evidence, it can throw it into the rubric of abuse of power. It surely does not mean that we will miss Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s confirmation that there was a quid pro quo. That enhances the picture of a president who numerous administration officials knew was using his office for private gain, without forcing Congress to prove that there was a quid pro quo. Whether other articles are added or whether these two articles are significantly altered depends on the will of Congress and on the ability to obtain new evidence. For now, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is in full command of a “narrow” impeachment process.

