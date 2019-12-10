They always phrase these questions so that you understand that, of course, the correct answer is that you are daunted and that the only way to end the nightmare in which you have been trapped for so long is to purchase a complex suite of avocado multi-tools (full disclosure, I own a suite of avocado multi-tools). But that is because their job is to hoodwink you.

This seemed to be the approach the Judiciary Committee’s Republicans were taking to impeachment. Or, “this sham impeachment,” as Rep. Doug Collins (Ga.) called it. Monday’s hearing consisted of people describing very normal processes in terms of extreme dudgeon. “The witness has used language which impugns the motives of the president and suggests he’s disloyal to his country, and those words should be stricken from the record and taken down!” Rep. Mike Johnson (La.) complained. Heaven forfend that a witness at an impeachment hearing should impugn the motives of the president! That is the very last place one should speak critically of the president.

“You’re going to try to overturn the results of an election with unelected people giving testimony?” Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) exclaimed at one point, apparently baffled by the concept of testimony and, indeed, the entire process of impeachment.

“Point of order! Chairman, the lawyer is badgering the witness!” Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner (Wis.) interjected.

“That is not a point of order.”

“In his clarification, [Gordon Sondland] says Ambassador Taylor recalls that Mr. Morrison told Ambassador Taylor that I told Mr. Morrison that I conveyed this message to Mr. Yermak on a September 1, 2019, in connection with Vice President Pence’s visit to Warsaw and a meeting with President Zelensky. That’s his clarification. Amazing. Six people, as I said before, having four conversations in one sentence,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said, as though the no testimony that involved multiple people having a conversation in a sentence could be relied upon. “That’s their star witness who they’ve built their case around. So and so tells so and so what somebody said to someone else, and there you have it. That’s their case. It — they forget the four key facts. They forget the fact that we have the call transcript and that there was no quid pro quo.” (The call transcript reveals a quid pro quo.)

From Rep. Debbie Lesko (Ariz.): “America, are you sick and tired yet of this impeachment sham?”

By the time it was over, you, the viewer, were supposed to be dazzled and confused. Maybe it is bad when multiple people talk in one sentence! Maybe you should not be allowed to take people at their word when they say that they understood words to have meanings? Maybe that’s “presumption”?! Maybe just saying “no quid pro quo” is a great defense, actually!

You start to wonder, as the world warps around you: Could it be that I am wrong? Maybe it’s actually very normal and indeed good for the president to withhold aid from an ally until he gets an investigation into his political rival! Maybe it is too hard to use a blanket!

But Tuesday morning, in spite of all the smoke and points of order, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) and the Democratic majority announced two articles of impeachment against the president: abuse of power (for personal gain) and obstruction of justice. I guess America was not as sick and tired as they hoped. Maybe we don’t need to buy this sham impeachment sham, after all.

