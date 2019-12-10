There is not a candidate who will become the president of the United States as a Democrat without black women. We are the most reliable voters in America, but it's also the reason we're not going anywhere because we know the consequences of the other side.

When the issue is a question of whether choice is available, whether abortions are available? If you're a black woman, it is a matter of life or death. It is a matter of economic survival. If it's a conversation about economic access, you know that you are often responsible for an entire family and you don't have the luxury of being angry and using that anger to exempt yourself from the conversation.

Black women are reliable because we are the victims of almost every perfidy exposed by our party, by our communities, by our nation. And so those things that are wrong, we are the canaries who have lived in the coal mine, built nests there. We are the ones you will know first. But because of that we also understand at, I think, a preternatural level, our obligation to engage anyway. And we know that we will not go to the other side because they do not value us, they do not see us, and they do not want us.