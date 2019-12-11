There is also a stark divide in the economic lives of richer and not-so-rich Americans:

Two-thirds of lower-income adults (65%) say they worry almost daily about paying their bills, compared with about one-third of middle-income Americans (35%) and a small share of upper-income Americans (14%). The cost of health care is also a worry that weighs on the minds of many Americans, particularly those in the lower-income tier. More than half of lower-income adults (55%) say they frequently worry about the cost of health care for themselves and their families; fewer middle-income (37%) and upper-income Americans (18%) share this worry.

Most surprising is that a substantial number of Republicans think the middle and lower class are getting a raw deal. Though views of the economy are highly partisan, “income gaps persist within these party groups. In fact, lower-income Republicans are roughly four times as likely as those in the upper-income tier to give the economy an only fair or poor rating.” Despite overwhelming support for Trump, the level of concern among lower-income Republicans is extraordinarily high:

While roughly nine-in-ten upper-income Republicans (89%) feel positively about current economic conditions, lower-income Republicans are far less likely to share that opinion. Some 57% of lower-income Republicans say current economic conditions are excellent or good, roughly similar to the share of upper-income Democrats who say this (55%). Only about one-third of lower-income Democrats (34%) rate current economic conditions positively.

This suggests significant opportunities for Democrats in 2020.

First, by stressing that the middle class and poor are not benefiting but the rich are, Democrats can not only unify their own base but also potentially peel off some of the poorer and even middle-class Republicans.

Second, Trump brags about the economy, but people who are not benefiting from the economy are unlikely to be impressed because only 35 percent of Americans say “they have investments in stocks, bonds or mutual funds other than those held in an IRA or 401(k).” The vast majority of middle-class Americans have none of those.

Third, Trump’s policies, especially the tax cuts and tariffs, have arguably made this problem worse. The cuts primarily have benefited the rich and big corporations (and their shareholders), while tariffs have acted as a regressive tax because those with less income spend a higher percentage on basic necessities. It is not simply that Trump is not good for the middle class and poor, the argument goes, but that he is making things worse while benefiting rich people.

Fourth, a big part of people’s perceptions of the economy relates to health care. “About half or fewer of lower-(49%) and middle-income (46%) adults say health care costs affect their financial situation a great deal, compared with 28% of higher-income adults.” Here Democrats have the argument (if they stay away from Medicare-for-all, which puts them on defense) that Trump wanted to take away health-care coverage by repealing the Affordable Care Act, in effect making them poorer. Conversely, Democrats promise to reduce health-care costs by lowering drug prices (something Trump promised but ultimately refused to do) and by expanding upon the ACA with a public option.

In sum, saying “the economy” is a strength for Trump is somewhat misleading. It is more accurate to say Trump has a problem in convincing middle-class and poor voters that the strong economy is working for them.

