* Zachary Cohen, Pamela Brown, and Sarah Westwood report that at least one person thinks we’re likely to hear from the whistleblower during the Senate trial:
The legal team for the whistleblower whose account kicked off the impeachment inquiry is preparing for the possibility that lawmakers will call their client to testify in the Senate, two people familiar told CNN.The White House counsel's office remains in discussion with Republican senators about the length and scope of President Donald Trump's likely Senate impeachment trial. But the whistleblower's lawyers are preparing for all possibilities, including receiving a subpoena for testimony as allies of the President continue their demands to hear from the anonymous person who ignited the Ukraine controversy.A subpoena would put the whistleblower in uncharted territory, and raise the risk that his or her identity could come out in the course of the trial in the Senate -- where, unlike in the Democrat-led House, some Republicans have expressed a desire to hear from the whistleblower.
I still don’t understand what Republicans think they’re going to get from him, other than to reveal his identity so that one of their lunatic supporters can try to kill him. He’s the guy who heard a crime was in progress and called 911; that’s about it.
* On the other hand, Laura Litvan and Steven Dennis report that some GOP senators are leaning toward a quickie trial in which no witnesses at all are called.
* The Center for American Progress Action Fund has an impeachment clearinghouse site that can help you keep track of things.
* Michael Scherer reports that Michael Bloomberg is going to donate $10 million to help vulnerable Democrats in the House,
* Glenn Kessler has a comprehensive debunking of a whole bunch of false things Trump has said about NATO.
* In an interview with the Tennessee Holler, the governor of that state reveals he doesn’t understand how block granting Medicaid works, though it may be that all he really wants is to kick people off the program.
* David Dayen explains all the legislation Nancy Pelosi just crammed through while most everyone’s attention was elsewhere.
* Melissa Quinn reports that newly inaugurated Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will soon restore voting rights to 100,000 Kentuckians with felony convictions. See, it matters who wins elections.
* And Jake Pearson reports on the trip Donald Trump Jr. took to Mongolia, where he killed an endangered sheep and then the government gave him a permit to do it. After he had already left.