First, we need some basic principles of evidence. Under Federal R. Evid. (Rules of Evidence) 404(b)(2), evidence of prior bad acts by a defendant can sometimes be admissible: “This evidence may be admissible for another purpose, such as proving motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake, or lack of accident.” In discrimination litigation under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, plaintiffs can use such evidence to show a “pattern and practice” of discriminatory conduct by the defendant.

In other words, a whole lot of very incriminating evidence can be introduced even if that evidence does not apply to the actions directly under consideration. That is what the articles, both of them, accomplish.

The first article of impeachment (pg. 4, lines 22-24) outlying the abuse of power with regard to Trump’s attempt to enlist Ukraine to help his presidential campaign contains this language: “These actions were consistent with President Trump’s previous invitations of foreign interference in United States elections.” Trump, in essence, engaged in a pattern and practice of abusing his office and seeking foreign intervention in U.S. elections. That includes (pre-presidency) his and his campaign’s willingness to receive and benefit from Russian interference (e.g., “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press”); his statements to George Stephanopoulos saying he would look at foreign opposition research; and Trump’s statement on the White House grounds inviting Ukraine and China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden. Remember, also, that the day after former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testified on the Hill about his report, Trump had his July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky trying to shake down Ukraine (“a favor though”) by opening two bogus investigations. This is what Trump does — use his office to get foreigners to manipulate our elections in his favor. There is not an article for every single instance in which he enticed foreign interference, but I would be shocked if we did not hear about this pattern in the Senate trial.

Likewise, the second article of impeachment (p. 7, lines 21-24) states that Trump’s refusal to produce any documents and to allow more than a dozen key witnesses to testify (nine of whom followed his direction) was “consistent with President Trump’s previous efforts to undermine United States Government investigations into foreign interference in United States elections.” This once more is pattern and practice. It should be noted the language does not say “congressional investigations” but rather “Government investigations,” which would include Mueller’s probe. The argument goes is that whenever Trump gets in trouble over foreign intervention, he declares the investigation a hoax, persuades witnesses to hold out, smears investigators and refuses to provide evidence (in Mueller’s case, his own testimony under oath). Again, interfering with investigations is what Trump does when he gets caught.

In short, the House gets the benefits of unifying its caucus, presenting a very easy-to-understand scenario to the American people and moving to impeachment only when Trump’s actions pose a “clear and present danger” to our democracy by corrupting our elections. (Heck, Rudolph W. Giuliani is still in Ukraine on Trump’s behest trying to involve foreigners in our election.) However, by relying on a pattern of bad conduct, the House will create a record of much of the conduct arising out of the Mueller investigation. In a fashion, Trump will be held accountable for that conduct as well.

