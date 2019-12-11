Early indications lean heavily toward the latter. As The Post’s Laura Vozzella reported, Gilbert told Republicans gathered at the party’s annual meeting that there were tough times ahead:

I hate to be dire and I hate to chastise my brethren, but we’ve got to come together. We are going to have to weather a storm, and we’re going to have to weather it together. If we don’t weather it together, we’re not going to make it.

Gilbert’s warning may already be too late.

In the state’s 5th Congressional District, incumbent Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman faces a challenge from Campbell County Supervisor Bob Good.

Though Riggleman exudes defiance and confidence, he and Good will face each other in a convention rather than an open primary. Republicans and their nominating conventions — including the hurried and somewhat bizarre meeting that nominated Riggleman in 2018 — are not noted for their efficiency, wisdom or probity.

Surely, that’s a one-off, right?

Nope. Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District are getting in on the intramural fun, too.

The incumbent, Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat, is a freshman lawmaker running for reelection in a district Donald Trump won in 2016. Luria won the 2nd in 2018, defeating Rep. Scott Taylor 51-49 percent.

Like potentially vulnerable Democratic freshman elsewhere in the country, Luria was initially not eager to impeach President Trump. But along with fellow freshman Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Luria eventually backed the hearings and, if that means losing reelection in 2020, so be it.

Republicans had a challenger for Luria lined up: Navy veteran and former area candidate Ben Loyola.

Cue Taylor, who is said to be looking to abandon his quixotic bid against Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and instead seek a rematch against Luria.

This has made Loyola quite upset. It also prompted former 2nd District congressman Scott Rigell to join the list of Loyola’s endorsers (which, if you look close enough, also includes the man Taylor defeated in the 2016 primary, former congressman J. Randy Forbes).

While that clash of egos sorts itself out, there’s an entertaining intraparty squabble that involves one of the state’s more colorful senators: Amanda Chase.

The 11th District senator who cruised to reelection in November despite being a Democratic target publicly broke with the Senate Republican leadership, saying she could no longer support Senate GOP leader Tommy Norment and, though keeping her GOP label, would no longer be a member of the senate GOP caucus.

Norment’s office replied that it respected Chase’s “right to make this decision.” Had it stopped there, Chase would have been cast into the wilderness alone, and without committee assignments. But Norment could not resist a further tweak, adding that 11th District voters chose to be represented “by a Republican in the Senate. Now, they will not be.”

Naturally, this was a gift to Chase, who retorted that decisions about who is or isn’t a Republican aren’t up to Norment or the caucus, and she would continue to be the same person the 11th District has supported since 2015.

This could be just political theater intended to bolster Chase’s standing ahead of a possible 2025 gubernatorial run.

Or it, and the other examples above, could indicate that Gilbert will find it much harder to lead his fratricidal brethren out of the wilderness than he thought.

